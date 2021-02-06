What Show Is WandaVision Episode 5 Based On? How 'Family Ties' Influenced This Episode

Quick links:
WandaVision continues its tradition of using a time-period as the theme for each episode. In this episode of WandaVIsion, the producers use 80s' style of TV shows as the theme of this episode. There are major references to the show Family Ties and some nods to Growing Pains.
WandaVision Episode 5 was titled 'A Very Special Episode'. It was special indeed, with a lot happening in the episode that helped move the plot along. An important aspect of this episode was the theme song at the beginning of the show. It was very similar to the Family Ties theme song. It also featured Vision as a baby, dressed as the Santa Claus.
Before this episode, WandaVision had used references from older episodes like The Dick Van Dyke Show, Bewitched, and The Brady Bunch, respectively (for their first 3 episodes). This feel, colours and the look of this episode is mostly based on Family Ties, which is one of the shows that defined 80s' style of TV. Family Ties perfectly captured the essence and aesthetics of the 80s'.
The show Family Ties was about the Keaton family, a couple Steven (played by Michael Gross) and Elyse (Played by Meredith Baker) raising their children in the time of Donald Reagan's reign. The most popular character in the show was undoubtedly Alex Keaton (one of the brothers), who was the oldest child in the family and wanted to be a Wall Street executive. Family Ties is a show that perfectly captures what life in the American 80s' was like. Here's something else you might find interesting. These are the lyrics from the above-mentioned theme song. It gives a lot of insight into this episode and the thinking of the showrunners when they used Family Ties as an influence. Also, stay tuned for more WandaVision episode 5 easter eggs and references.
“You wander the world with a vision
Of what life could be
But then the years come and teach you
To just wait and see
Forces may try to pull us apart
But nothing can phase me
If you’re in my heart
Crossing our fingers
Singing a song
We’re making it up as we go along
Through the highs and lows
We’ll be right, we’ll be wrong
We’re making it up as we go along
And there will be days
We won’t know which way to go
But we’ll take it higher
You’re all I desire
When the going gets tough
When push comes to shove
We’re making it up
Cuz we got love we got love we got love
We got WandaVision”
