When Will 'WandaVision' Episode 5 Release On Disney Plus? See Details

WandaVision is a mini-series that has been created by Jac Schaeffer. The Disney+ series consists of 9 episodes airing one episode every week. The story of WandaVision is based on Marvel Comics' Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Vision. The series is set in the backdrop of Marvel Cinematic Universe and takes place after the events shown in the movie Avengers: Endgame (2019).

As of now, four episodes of the show has been released. While the first two episodes were released in black and white as a tribute to the sitcom era of the 50s and 60s, the next two episodes were released in colour. Read on to know when will WandaVision episode 5 release?

When will WandaVision episode 5 release?

WandaVision ep 5 release date and time is scheduled for Friday, February 5, 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT time on Disney+. So, WandaVision episode 5 release date and time for Indian viewers would be at 1:31 pm IST on February 5. The British audience can watch WandaVision episode 5 from 8:01 am on Friday while viewers in Australia can watch the show from 7:01 pm onwards.

WandaVision's next episode: Get to know the cast

Elizabeth Olsen is seen playing the role of Wanda Maximoff/ Scarlet Witch. It is stated that the series will disclose why she was called Scarlet Witch after all. Wanda Maximoff is an Avenger who is considered as one of the most powerful beings in the MCU. The role of Vision is played by Paul Bettany. The character Vision had first appeared in the Avengers: Age of Ultron and was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Vision was created by Tony Stark aka Iron Man with the help of Dr Bruce Banner aka Hulk in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Tony had uploaded his AI J.A.R.V.I.S into a synthetic body that was created by Ultron. Vision is powered by mind stone. Actor Teyonah Parris is seen in the role of adult Monica Rambeau, whom we first met in Captain Marvel when she was a child. The episode 4 saw Thor actor Kat Dennings making her comeback to MCU.

Other shows like WandaVision

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Bewitched

Black Mirror

The Dick Van Dyke Show

Love, Death & Robots

