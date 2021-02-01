'WandaVision' Episode 5: All We Know About The Upcoming Episode; Leaks And Spoilers Ahead

Ever since WandaVision episode 5 was released, fans have been scrambling for any information they can get their hands on. In the latest episode of WandaVision, the real world was featured for the first time. It was revealed how Monica Rambeau got inside Westview and a brief backstory of her past. Kat Dennings is back as the lovable goofball Darcy. Agent Woo from Ant-Man and the Wasp is also back. There was a lot happening in this episode and several minute details to explore. However, this article will be looking into potential spoilers for WandaVision episode 5.

WandaVision Episode 5 Leak

From the trailer, it is evident that things are starting to unravel in Westview. Vision is becoming acutely aware that something really strange is going on in their own pocket dimension. It's implied from the trailer that Vision becomes aware of his past and the fact that he has been living inside of a constructed reality. SWORD is attempting to break Westview to get inside.

In the trailer, Vision is heard asking Wanda, "Wanda, what is outside" of Westview. Wanda also breaks character and becomes Scarlet Witch. It appears Vision is trying to break out of Westview but, Wanda won't let him. At the end of the trailer, we see them both floating in the air, preparing to fight.

WandaVision Leaked

A leaked video of Vision outside of Westview is making rounds on the internet. The leaked video pretty much confirms what's going to happen in the next episode. Spoiler territory ahead, so look away if you don't want to get spoiled. According to the leaks, Vision breaks out of Westview for a few moments and wards SWORD that the people inside need help but Wanda forces him back into Westview within moments.

The leaked video also gives the viewers a look at Wanda and Vision's kids, the twins, and they are shown to have superpowers. Wanda's brother, Pietro(played by Evan Peters this time) appears as well. It's beginning to look like the next episode will be full of important plot details to move the story along, so don't miss out. WandaVision comes out Friday, on Disney Plus.

