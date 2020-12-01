What Time Does 'Alien Worlds' Release On Netflix? Details About Date, Time & Plot

Alien Worlds is a science and nature documentary which will throw light on nature and ecology as well as have streaks of science fiction. Ever since OTT platform, Netflix announced the series Alien Worlds numerous netizens have been searching the internet about the time of the release of the show. Here is information about what time will Alien World’s release.

What time does Alien Worlds release on Netflix?

Alien Worlds release date

December 2nd, 2020 on Netflix

Alien Worlds release time

As mentioned on the OTT platform, Netflix, Alien Worlds will be available to stream on Netflix from Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Generally, the shows are available from 12 AM PST from the date mentioned on the platform. So going by the information given, in India, the show would be available to stream from 1:30 PM Wednesday.

Alien Worlds plot

The official synopsis for the docuseries states:

In the last two decades, astronomers have discovered thousands of planets outside our solar system; they believe there are trillions more. If life exists on only a fraction of them, then the cosmos must be teeming with alien species. But what do those aliens look like? How do they feed, reproduce, and evolve? By applying the laws of life on Earth to the rest of the universe, it is possible to imagine what lives beyond -- on 'Alien Worlds'.

Alien Worlds Season 1 trailer

The trailer of the show took the social media by a storm and reveals the gist of the series. The trailer reveals that “Astronomers think it's only a matter of time before some alien life forms are discovered. By applying the laws of life on Earth, it's possible to imagine what could live on alien worlds. How might life adapt to a different world? Perhaps there's an alien civilization already headed for Earth. What sort of alien life might exist in the vastness of space?” Watch the trailer below.

There is not much information about the voiceover artists and the producers of the show. There is not much known about the cast of the show either. The information will be updated as soon as the show releases on Netflix.

If you are intrigued by the trailer of Alien Worlds, here is a list of similar shows that you might like:

