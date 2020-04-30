When Is 'Almost Happy' Season 1 Releasing On Netflix? Check The Details

Casi Feliz is an upcoming new Netflix web series that will be releasing in the month of May. The Spanish comedy web series stars Sebastián Wainraich, Natalie Pérez, Santiago Korovsky, Hugo Arana, Adriana Aizemberg, Peto Menahem as the lead actors. The show is also known as Almost Happy. Almost Happy Season 1 consists of 10 episodes.

Almost Happy Season 1 release date 2020

Almost Happy Season 1 is all set to release on May 1, 2020, on Netflix as a web series. The show is filmed in Spanish and can be seen worldwide by using English subtitles. The filming of the show took place majorly in Buenos Aires. The plot revolves around the life of Sebastian, who is a radio show host figuring out his ways to live life with his ex-wife and his two kids.

Image courtesy: Sebastián Wainraich Instagram

ALSO READ| Irrfan Khan's Movies On Netflix That Fans Can Watch To Celebrate His Legacy; See List Here

Almost Happy Season 1 release time on Netflix

All Netflix shows usually release at 12 am Pacific Time. The new show Almost Happy Season 1 will also release at 12 am Pacific Time, which is 12:30 pm IST.

Since the web series is releasing on May 1, the Indian audience can watch the series on the day at 12.30 pm.

ALSO READ| 'Too Hot To Handle' Filming Locations: Where Was Netflix's Too Hot To Handle Filmed?

What to expect from Almost Happy Netflix web series?

The main cast of Almost Happy season 1 includes many well-known actors. Sebastián Marcelo Wainraich is a known actor and writer, who is known for his performances in Petti en vivo (2001), Una noche de amor (2016) and Indomables (2001). The series will also see actress Natalie Pérez, who is known for movies like Pequeña Victoria (2019), My Lovely Hope (2015) and Guapas. While actor-director Santiago Korovsky is known for Spanish language movies like Oriental Passion (2017), El año pasado en Mardelplá (2013) and Myriam & Mauricio (2018).

Here are a few Instagram posts shared by the lead actors.

New Netflix original series and movies releasing in May

New Netflix original web series that would be releasing in the month of May include Space Force, Hollywood, Almost Happy, Into the Night, The Eddy, Inhuman Resources, White Lines, The Big Flower Fight, Control Z and Sweet Magnolias.

Apart from the new web series, Netflix would also be releasing many original movies this May. These include All Day and a Night, Get In, The Half of It, Mrs Serial Killer, The Wrong Missy, La corazonada and I Love You, Stupid, and The Lovebirds.

ALSO READ| Is The Last Dance On Netflix? Where To Watch The Last Dance Episodes

ALSO READ| Michelle Obama's Documentary 'Becoming' To Release On Netflix On May 6

Promo Image courtesy: Sebastián Wainraich Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.