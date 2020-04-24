'Too Hot To Handle' Filming Locations: Where Was Netflix's Too Hot To Handle Filmed?

Too Hot To Handle is a new dating reality show that premiered on Netflix last week. Apart from the models featured on the show, the luxurious villa and the shooting location has been catching eyeballs of fans. Read on to know where has the show been shot and the contestants are residing in which villa.

Read | What Happened To Izzy In 'Little Fires Everywhere' After She Left Her House?

Where was 'Too Hot to Handle' filmed?

The reality series has been shot in Mexico, on a private property called Casa Tau. This estate is situated in the Western part of the country and is only a little far away from Puerto Vallarta. According to reports from media portals, the location where the show has been shot at is described as a ‘Private Ocean Front Estate’ where ‘comfort meets luxury’. Moreover, the property has five separate villas which can accommodate up to 26 people. So there is plenty of space for the 10 cast members who are featured on the show.

Read | How To Say 'No' Politely To The Extra Work Amid Lockdown

In an interview with a media portal, the show executives revealed why they chose that particular location to shoot the show at. Series creator Laura Gibson told the media portal that Punta Mita is situated in the state of Nayarit, Mexico on the Banderas Bay in the Pacific ocean. Laura added that her team was told by Netflix executives to find the most beautiful place in the world, a place where the A-list of the world could only afford to go. Having said that, the cost to rent the villa for one night on a travelling website is displayed as $15,660 which is roughly over Rs 11 lac.

Images of the villa

Image Source: Stills from the show/ Netflix

Image Source: Stills from the show/ Netflix

Image Source: Stills from the show/ Netflix

'Too Hot to Handle' on Netflix Trailer

Read | Showmaker Liz Tigelaar Reveals Whether There Will Be Season 2 Of 'Little Fires Everywhere'

Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shares 'desi Hack Hair Mask' With Her Fans

Image Credits: Stills from the show/ Netflix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.