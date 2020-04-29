Irrfan Khan's Movies On Netflix That Fans Can Watch To Celebrate His Legacy; See List Here

Irrfan Khan has passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, due to colon infection. This news has saddened Bollywood celebrities and has left Irrfan Khan fans heart-broken. Here are some Irrfan Khan movies that fans can watch on Netflix to celebrate the legacy of the actor:

Irrfan Khan's movies on Netflix

Paan Singh Tomar

For Paan Singh Tomar, Irrfan Khan received the Best Actor award at the 60th National Film Awards. It is a biographical film based on the true story of an athlete and a soldier turned rebel. It is a must-watch for the Irrfan Khan fans.

Life in a... Metro

Life in a... Metro is a 2007 flick written and directed by Anurag Basu. It features an ensemble cast that includes Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja, Kay Kay Menon, and others. The film is highly inspired by The Apartment and Brief Encounter.

Billu Barber

Billu Barber is one of the most fan-favourite films by Irrfan Khan. It features Shah Rukh Khan, Irrfan Khan, and Om Puri in the lead roles, along with several other actors in supporting roles. It is a comedy-drama where Khan played the role of a small-town barber. He was praised for his role by the critics.

READ | Irrfan Khan Passes Away: Mouni Roy, Divyanka Tripathi And Other TV Celebs Pay Tributes



Talvar

Talvar is a 2015 thriller drama film based on the 2008 Noida double murder case. It was premiered at the 2015 Toronto International film festival. It features Konkana Sen Sharma along with Khan. It is partly inspired by the classic Akira Kurosawa film, Rashomon. It is available to stream on Netflix.

READ | When Tom Cruise Went 'ballistic' For Having To Share A Room With Rob Lowe



The Lunchbox

The Lunchbox is one of the most accclaimed films by Irrfan Khan. It is an art-house film directed by Ritesh Batra and features Khan along with Nimrat Kaur and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It was played at several international film festivals. It was a box-office success and was praised by critics as well.

READ | Memes About Aliens And UFOs Take Twitter By Storm After Pentagon Releases UFO Videos

READ | Arun Govil Played Lakshman In 'Lav Kush' After Playing Lord Rama In 'Ramayan'



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.