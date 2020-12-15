What Time Does 'Anitta: Made In Honorio' Release On Netflix? Details Inside

Netflix is popular for releasing documentaries of many famous personalities. Recently the documentaries of many music artists were aired on the reputed OTT platform. Documentaries on artists like Taylor Swift, GIIMS, Blackpink, Shawn Mendes, Bigflo & Oli, Ben Platt, & others were released on Netflix this year.

On December 16, tomorrow, Netflix will release a documentary based on the life of young singing legend from Brazil named Anitta. Anitta was born and raised in the Honório Gurgel neighbourhood in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. People from all over the world can tune in to Netflix from tomorrow i.e. Wednesday, December 16 and watch the limited series on their devices. Any user with an active subscription of Netflix can watch the docuseries on their device. Read on to know 'What time does Anitta: Made in Honorio release on Netflix?'

What time does 'Anitta: Made in Honorio' release on Netflix?

Anitta: Made in Honorio release date 2020 falls on December 16. Anitta: Made in Honorio release time is the same as the other Netflix movie or show releases, i.e. 12 am PT. People in Brazil can watch the show at 3:30 pm a day before that is on December 15 at 3:30 pm. People in South Africa can watch the show from 10 AM on December 16, 2020. Subscribers of Netflix in Mexico can tune in to Netflix at 2 AM on Wednesday to watch Anitta: Made in Honorio docuseries on Netflix. Indian subscribers can stream the show from 1.30 PM on Wednesday. As per Eastern Time, Anitta: Made in Honorio would be available to watch at 3 AM on December 16, 2020. The British audience can stream the documentary series from 8 AM.

'Anitta: Made in Honorio' on Netflix

Anitta: Made in Honorio series is based on the life of the Brazilian funk queen Anitta. She talks about her success, her family, her work ethic, and her emotional struggles on the show. Larissa de Macedo Machado, who is most commonly known by her stage name Anitta, is a Brazilian singer, songwriter, actor and businesswoman. She rose to nationwide fame in Brazil in 2013 when she released Show das Poderosas.

