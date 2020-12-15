In the last few months, Netflix has kept its audience entertained with a wide variety of movies, TV shows, documentaries, docuseries, etc. The streaming service giant is now all set to release another docuseries titled Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America. The limited series will show the 50-year history of Latin American rock in various rocky phases.

As the Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America release date 2020 is nearing, a lot of people have been curious to know about the release time. For all the people who are wondering what time does Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America release on Netflix, here is everything you need to know about it.

Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America release date 2020

Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America will be dropping on Netflix on December 16, 2020. People from all over the world can tune in to Netflix from tomorrow i.e. Wednesday, December 16 and watch the limited series on their devices. Any user with an active subscription of Netflix can watch the docuseries on their device. Here is a look at Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America release time

What time does Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America release on Netflix?

Netflix is known to release all their shows and movies at midnight according to PT. Therefore, Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America release time is also expected to be at midnight on December 16, 2020. People in South Africa can watch the Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America series from 10 AM on December 16, 2020. Subscribers of Netflix in Mexico can tune in to Netflix at 2 AM on Wednesday to watch the limited series.

Indian subscribers can stream Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America on Netflix from 1.30 PM on Wednesday. As per Eastern Time, Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America on Netflix will be available to watch at 3 AM on December 16, 2020. The British audience can stream Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America series from 8 AM tomorrow.

Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America on Netflix

The much-awaited musical docuseries is helmed by Picky Talarico. The official description about the docuseries reads as, “Soda Stereo, Café Tacvba, Aterciopelados and others figure in this 50-year history of Latin American rock through dictatorships, disasters and dissent”. Here is a look at the Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America trailer.

