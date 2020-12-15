How Many Episodes Are There Of Alice On Borderland? The Series Airs On Netflix Now

Alice in Borderland is a Japanese suspense manga series written and illustrated by Haro Aso. The plot of the series revolves around Arisu, Karube, and Segawa, a trio of highschool wrongdoers, who are bored with their current lives and wish to live in another world, however, the twist comes when their wish is granted and they end up in a parallel world. The manga has been adapted into a live-action Netflix series as well. Read on to know more about 'How many episodes are there of Alice on Borderland?'

ALSO READ| 'Alice In Borderland' Cast: Actors And Characters They Play In Japanese Manga Series

How many episodes are there of Alice on Borderland?

Alice on Borderland episodes can now be seen on Netflix after it premiered on December 10, 2020. There are a total of 8 episodes of the Manga based Netflix series. The franchise of Alice on Borderland is a highly popular one due to its manga serialization in Shōnen Sunday Comics. The live-action series has premiered in over 190 countries worldwide. Here is the trailer of this Netflix series whose Season 1 ends in eight episodes itself. The show has been immensely popular among the manga lovers who have read the story and now are getting the opportunity to see a live-action version of the manga.

During a firework celebration, Ryohei wishes for life in another world which will be more exciting than the one he is living. The wish is granted and Ryohei and his two friends, Karube and Segawa, find themselves in a parallel world where the only key to survival is by playing games. The psychological thriller is directed by Shinsuke Sato and has been written by Yasuko Kuramitsu.

ALSO READ| If You Loved 'Alice In Borderland', Here Are Some Manga-based Live Action Dramas To Watch

Alice on Borderland season 1

Ryohei Arisu is played by Kento Yamazaki who is popular for his roles in Orange, Heroine Disqualified and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Keita Machida plays Karube and has appeared in Meet Me After School, Sukimasuki and High & Low: The Movie. Segawa is played by Yuki Morinaga, who is best known for Chihayafuru Part I, Two Weeks and Live. Alongside Kento Yamazaki, Keita Machida and Yuki Morinaga, Ayame Misaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Dori Sakurada, Nijirô Murakami, Tsuyoshi Abe, Riisa Naka and Ayaka Miyoshi is also seen in the live-action thriller titled Alice on Borderland.

ALSO READ| If You Liked 'The Beast', Here Are 10 Intriguing Thrillers You Must Watch

ALSO READ| Morena Baccarin & Ben McKenzie Are Now Expecting Their Second Child, Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.