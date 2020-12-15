Christmas is just around the corner and OTT platforms have started dropping a variety of movies and series to binge watch for their subscribers. The streaming service giant Netflix is also gearing up to release a series titled How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding. The South African comedy-drama series is about a young woman who has to join her family’s Christmas celebration but ends up ruining her sister’s wedding due to her reluctance.

As the How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding release date 2020 is coming close, people have been curious to know about How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding release time on Netflix and have been wondering about what time does it release on Netflix. Here is a look at How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding release time and date.

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding release date 2020

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding is all set to release on Netflix on December 16, 2020. People from all over the world can tune to Netflix and stream the show on their devices from tomorrow i.e. on Wednesday, December 16. Any user with an active Netflix subscription will be able to watch the show on their devices. Here is a look at the How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding release time.

What time does How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding release on Netflix?

Netflix is known to release all its shows and movies at midnight according to PT. Following the same pattern, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding release time is also expected to be at midnight of December 16, 2020. People in South Africa can watch the show from 10 AM on December 16, 2020. Subscribers of Netflix in Mexico can tune in to Netflix at 2 AM on Wednesday to watch How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding series on Netflix.

Indian subscribers can stream the show from 1.30 PM on Wednesday. As per Eastern Time, How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding on Netflix will be available to watch at 3 AM on December 16, 2020. The British audience can stream How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding series from 8 AM.

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding

How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding is an upcoming South African series which is helmed by Katleho Ramaphakela and Rethabile Ramaphakela. According to a report by meaww.com, the series will drop its first three episodes of the first season on December 16. The official description of the movie reads as, “Prodigal daughter Tumi tries to make things right after completely ruining what should have been her sister’s picture-perfect Christmas wedding.” Here is a look at How to Ruin Christmas: The Wedding trailer.

