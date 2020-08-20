'Cobra Kai Season 3' Won't Face Any Delay As The Show Gears Up For A Netflix Release

Cobra Kai Season 3 will not face any delay and will release on Netflix soon. The co-creator of the show spoke to CBR.com about their plans regarding Cobra Kai Season 3. The creator mentioned that the team has wrapped up post-production before the lockdown owing to the pandemic. Speaking about the Cobra Kai Season 3, the creator mentioned that the only anticipation the audience would have to endure was in regards to the release date. Netflix currently would be streaming Cobra Kai as it acquired its rights from Youtube a while back. The OTT platform has not yet revealed a release date and thus fans of the show would have to wait for a word from them, according to the portal.

Also Read | 'Cobra Kai' Season 3 Release Date: When Is The Series Releasing On Netflix?

Cobra Kai Season 3 will not be delayed as it heads towards Netflix

Also Read | Stills From 'Cobra' Released By Makers; Vikram's Long Hair Avatar Steals The Show

Speaking about the delay for Cobra Kai Season 3, the co-creator mentioned that Cobra Kai Season 3 wrapped up production at the end of 2019 itself. He further added that he thought there was a bit of an overlap as they were still trying to do some finishing touches. These included things like effects and quality checks. He added that when the quarantine was almost beginning, they as a team finished the work for Cobra Kai Season 3. He further mentioned that due to this aspect, there were no major delays. Speaking about Netflix, the creator mentioned that Cobra Kai Season 3 came to Netflix as it could cater to a larger audience. He also hinted that Netflix perhaps wanted to get their audience prepared for Cobra Kai Season 3 and thus could drop Season 1 and 2 of the show for the audience to understand the backstory, according to the portal.

Also Read | Ajay Gnanamuthu In Awe Of 'Cobra's' First Song 'Thumbi Thullal', Thanks AR Rahman

The first two seasons of Cobra Kai was a huge hit and managed to garner a huge audience who loved the show. The first two seasons are available on Youtube currently and new fans may choose to watch the show. However, Cobra Kai Season 3 will be available exclusively on Netflix as the streaming platform acquired the rights in June. Netflix users too can view the first two seasons of the show and the streaming platform is trying to get viewers prepared with the backstory before releasing Cobra Kai Season 3, according to the portal.

Also Read | Comic Con 2020: Which Films, TV Shows And Panels Will Be Part Of At-home Comic Con?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.