What Time Does 'Country Ever After' Release On Netflix? Find Out

The upcoming Netflix reality show Country Ever After chronicles the life of country singer Coffey Anderson and his hip-hop dancer wife Criscilla Anderson. The show follows the couple as they raise their children while also navigating their opposite country vs. city perspectives of life and parenting. Many people might already be aware that in recent years, the Andersons have amassed an impressive social media following. In fact, some of their videos have helped them in garnering over 50 million followers combined across all social media platforms. Many people who watch the Andersons instantly fall in love with their family. Read on to find out what time does Country Ever After release on Netflix.

Country Ever After Release Date

What time does Country Ever After release on Netflix?

Social media followers of Coffey and Criscilla must be thrilled to know that the couple has got their own Netflix show called Country Ever After. According to the reality show’s Netflix page, it is scheduled to release on November 6. Many people might be aware that the initial release date for the show was scheduled to be September 25, but it was delayed due to unknown reasons.

Country Ever After Release time

Like all other Netflix shows and films, Country Ever After release time is expected to be at 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET. For the Indian audience, Country Ever After on Netflix is expected to be around 12:30 pm on November 7. The Netflix original will release at 8:00 am, in the United Kingdom. However, the timings are subject to change, hence, fans can expect last-minute changes.

Country Ever After series trailer features glimpses of the heart-warming Anderson family. Coffey and Criscilla are two of the most perfectly relatable people. Fans get to follow around the couple as they raise their kids and navigate life, despite their unique and starkly contrasting personalities in Los Angeles. Towards the end of the trailer, it is revealed that Criscilla is undergoing chemotherapies. According to a report in Pop Sugar, a major part of the show documents Criscilla's battle with stage 4 colon cancer.

Will there be a Country Ever After season 2?

A report in What's on Netflix has stated that the streaming platform generally takes six to eight weeks before it either renews or cancels a show. This window of time is put to use by analysing the viewership numbers and performance analytics of the show. In the case of shows like Country Ever After, although reality and documentary-style shows like this are typically cheaper to produce than scripted series, there are many hurdles. As real-life drives the "plot," so, if the Anderson family either doesn't have anything new to share or would prefer to not share some portions of their life on screen, not much content will be available for season 2.

