Netflix has proved to be a good medium to opt for when the viewer wants to watch some good crime-based documentaries or series. Recent crime based series like Unsolved Mysteries and Tiger King gained a lot of attention from the OTT viewers. Netflix is now back with another crime-based documentary based on one of the controversial cases in the history of Argentina. The mini-series is titled Carmel: Who killed Maria Marta? The Netflix series will showcase the murder case of a sociologist named Maria Marta Garcia Belsunce in the year 2002. Read on to know more details about 'What time does Carmel: Who killed Maria Marta release on Netflix'.

What time does Carmel: Who killed Maria Marta release on Netflix?

Carmel: Who killed Maria Marta release date 2020 is scheduled for November 5. Carmel: Who killed Maria Marta release time is expected to be around 12 am according to Pacific Time, which would be 3 am according to EST. The fans of the show in the UK will be able to tune in on Netflix at 8 AM as per the British Summer Time (BST). Netflix users from India will be able to watch the film from 12.30 PM according to Indian Standard Time (IST).

Carmel: Who killed Maria Marta on Netflix

Carmel: Who killed Maria Marta series is a murder case of an Argentinian sociologist and charity worker named Maria Marta. She was murdered in 2002 at the age of 50. Maria was found dead at her home in Carmel, which is located in Pilar, in the Argentinian capital in Buenos Aires. She lived with her husband Carlos Carracosa. The couple did not have children. On October 27, 2002, Maria Marta's body was found in the bath by her husband Carlos, who was watching a football match with his in-laws. The case was twisted as at first her husband was acquitted of her murder, but later arrested for 5 years, and then acquitted again. It was later believed that she was murdered during a botched robbery at her house; however, the police haven't been able to find the accused even after 18 years of the incident. According to radiotimes portal, her autopsy report stated that Maria Marta had been shot in the head five times before she was dumped in the bathtub.

