'You' Season 3 Begins Production, Netflix Releases First Set Photo

You is a psychological thriller series that premiers on Netflix. It has become one of the most popular shows on the streaming platform. After the success of two seasons, the makers renewed it for a third instalment. Now it is revealed that the upcoming season has begun production.

'You' season 3 starts production

Netflix has recently revealed through their social media handle that You season 3 has commenced its work on the production. They shared a picture of lead actor Penn Badgley, who portrays Joe Goldberg on the show. He is seen wearing a “HELLO YOU” face mask in it. The series has been reportedly awarded $7.2 million in tax credits by the state of California for the filming of the third season. Starting from November 2, 2020, You season 3 is speculated to conclude shooting in April 2021. Take a look at the tweet below.

We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times.



YOU Season 3 is back in production. pic.twitter.com/ijti25tPFk — Netflix (@netflix) November 2, 2020

Netflix’s tweet of You season 3 starting production made many fans of the show excited. Several users said that they are excited about the upcoming season and where it takes the story ahead. Check out a few replies on the tweet.

Haha, he’s coming to get YOU! — Pamela Mathews (@PieceofPammyPie) November 2, 2020

Yayyyyyy .. can't wait 😍 — Stewart ☦ (@Iraqistewart1) November 2, 2020

🤩

Why isn't anyone talking about that mask!!!

I loved it 🔥 — Jay Kapadia (@JayKapadia22) November 2, 2020

'You' web series cast

The first two seasons of You include Penn Badgley, Elizabeth Lail, Shay Mitchell, Victoria Pedretti, Jenna Ortega, James Scully, Ambyr Childers, Carmela Zumbado, Magda Apanowicz, Saffron Burrows and others in pivotal roles. Scott Speedman joined You season 3 cast in October. He is said to play a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father. He is mysterious, reserved and has a tendency to be withdrawn, all of which masks a deep well of emotion underneath.

You season 2 ended with Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn, being together. They move to a new location into a suburban neighbourhood. Even though Joe seems to find his crazy love match, he is seemingly looking out for another girl at the end of the season. More plot details about the upcoming season are not revealed yet.

You season one was an adaptation of Caroline Kepnes’ 2014 novel of the same name. The second season followed the events of the author’s Hidden Bodies book. Now Kepnes has not published the third book, so the fans of the novels also do not know what to expect from You season 3. Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti are confirmed to return as Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn. The upcoming season is expected to premiere on Netflix in late 2021. The show is developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble.

