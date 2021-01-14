What Time Does 'Disenchantment' Part 3 Release On Netflix? Know Details

Princess Beam with her sidekicks Elfo and Luci is back to toss the world upside down with her misadventures. Disenchantment is another masterpiece coming from the celebrated cartoonist and creator Matt Groening who is known for his comic strip Life in Hell and his series Futurama and of course, The Simpsons. The show homes a number of talented voice artists like Abi Jacobson, Nat Faxon and Eric Andre. Read on to find out what time does Disenchantment part 3 release on Netflix and more details about this show.

What time does Disenchantment part 3 release on Netflix?

On October 22, 2018, Netflix confirmed that Disenchantment will be renewed for a 20-episode second season that will be split into two parts, with the first 10 episodes premiering on January. The date has finally been revealed to be set on January 15, 2021. Take a look at the trailer:

What to expect from Disenchantment part 3 on Netflix?

The first look of Part 3 was gifted to the fans in the form of a trailer on December 16, 2020. Fans of the show are eagerly waiting for its release ever since. Disenchantment part 2 introduced us to Princess Beam's mother Dagmar (voiced by Sharon Horgan), who was later revealed to be an evil enchantress. By the end of season 2, we are also introduced to Steamland, the steampunk counterpart of Dreamland. There, she learns of an assassination plot planned against her father. From cascading down the Hell to nearly escaping from Princess Beam's haunting dreams of her evil mother, season 2 ended with a lot more twists than expected.

Looks like Disenchantment part 3 series will capture the relationship of Princess Beam with her father, King Zog and also touch upon the rivalry between Odval and the archdruidess attempting the coup. According to Netflix, the excitement will build even more in 'Disenchantment' Part 3 as Bean will continue to grow into her power and own her destiny. The fearless trio will together discover and explore new worlds and they might just find that there really is no place like home.

