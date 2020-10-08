What Time Does 'Gandii Baat' Season 5 Release? Read Full Details

Gandii Baat Season 5 is all set to release after the last four seasons garnered massive viewership on digital streaming services ALT Balaji and Zee5. The erotic drama web series has received a lot of attention for its distinct storyline and bold content. Read ahead to know Gandii Baat Season 5 release date 2020 and time on OTT platforms.

What time does Gandii Baat Season 5 release on Zee5 & ALT Balaji?

Gandii Baat Season 5 follows the lives of people from rural areas and their dark fantasies. Just like the previous four seasons, each episode in Gandii Baat Season 5 will feature a different erotic-themed story. Here are all details about Gandii Baat release time and date 2020 for Season 5 that you must know:

The makers of the erotic drama web series have recently released Gandii Baat Season 5 release date 2020 and time on different social media platforms. The release date is October 8, 2020, Thursday. So, interested viewers, who have a subscription of ALT Balaji or Zee5 can watch the show on their device’s screen. The series will come out after nine months of the release of the fourth season. Check out the Gandii Baat release time for Season 5

Fans have been wondering when will Gandii Baat Season 5 on Zee5 release. Gandii Baat release time for Season 5 is October 8, 2020, Thursday at 7 pm. Those who have subscribed to those OTT platforms can seek notifications from the app at Gandii Baat release time for Season 5

Gandii Baat Season 5 on Zee5 episodes

The makers have not revealed the number of episodes of Gandii Baat Season 5 on Zee5. Interested viewers can check the trailer of the show on Zee5, which has been making rounds on the internet. It has garnered over 7.5 lakh views as of October 8, 2020. Check out the erotic web drama series trailer through the YouTube channel of ALT Balaji below:

