'Mahabharat - Ant Ya Aarambh': What Time Does The Show Release On SonyLIV?

During the lockdown, OTT platforms have greeted the audience with various hit shows and movies across different genres. SonyLIV is one such OTT platform that has kept its viewers entertained during the pandemic. It has released several movies and web series which went on to become huge hits. The OTT platform is now back again with a show Mahabharat - Ant Ya Aarambh. The show is an animated series on the epic.

As the Mahabharat - Ant Ya Aarambh release date 2020 is coming close, a lot of people have been curious to know about the Mahabharat - Ant Ya Aarambh release time. Many people have been wondering what time does Mahabharat - Ant Ya Aarambh release on SonyLIV. For all the people who are confused about the Mahabharat - Ant Ya Aarambh on SonyLIV, here is everything you need to know about it.

Mahabharat - Ant Ya Aarambh release date 2020

Mahabharat - Ant Ya Aarambh release date 2020 is going to be November 13, 2020. This means that the animated series will be dropping tomorrow for the SonyLIV users. People from all over the world can tune in to SonyLIV from tomorrow and watch the show.

What time does Mahabharat - Ant Ya Aarambh release on SonyLIV?

Mahabharat - Ant Ya Aarambh release time has not yet been announced by the OTT platform. However, one can expect the show to be released at midnight on November 13 according to IST. Given the show is based on Mahabharat, the majority of the audience will be from India. Therefore to attract the viewership the makers can release the show at midnight of November 13, 2020 which means the show can be streamed within few hours from now. The viewers are advised to keep checking SonyLIV website or the app to know when the show is released.

About Mahabharat - Ant Ya Aarambh

Mahabharat - Ant Ya Aarambh is an animated series that will show the epic saga in a different perspective. The series questions the other side of Pandavas and the characters which have been portrayed in good light till now. There has been several movies and TV shows based on Mahabharat but Mahabharat - Ant Ya Aarambh will be different from them because of its unique take on the epic. The makers recently dropped the trailer of the series. The audience have liked the concept of this new animated series and it remains to be seen if the series can live up to the expectations. Here is a look at the Mahabharat - Ant Ya Aarambh trailer.

Image Credits: A still from the trailer

