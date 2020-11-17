'Bicchoo Ka Khel': What Time Does 'Bicchoo Ka Khel' Release On ZEE5?

During the lockdown, ZEE5 kept its viewers entertained with several hit movies and shows. The OTT platform is back again with another ZEE5 original series titled "Bicchoo Ka Khel". The crime thriller features Divyenndu in the lead role. As the Bicchoo Ka Khel release date 2020 is coming close, a lot of people have been wondering about the Bicchoo Ka Khel release time on ZEE5. For all those who are wondering about what time does Bicchoo Ka Khel release on ZEE5, and Bicchoo Ka Khel release date 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

Bicchoo Ka Khel release date 2020

Bicchoo Ka Khel release date 2020 is going to be November 18. This means that the ZEE5 original movie will be available on the streaming platform for viewers all over the world from tomorrow. Subscribers of ZEE5 can tune in to the OTT platform from tomorrow and watch the Bicchoo Ka Khel on their devices. The series can also be watched on ALTBalaji.

What time does Bicchoo Ka Khel release on ZEE5

Bicchoo Ka Khel release time is expected to be at the midnight of November 18, 2020. There has been no official announcement regarding what time does Bicchoo Ka Khel release on ZEE5. However, like the other shows on the OTT platform, Bicchoo Ka Khel will also released at midnight of November 18 according to IST. The viewers can stream the series within a few hours from now. As the series will be streaming on both ALTBalaji and ZEE5. Anyone with an active subscription can watch the movie.

About Bicchoo Ka Khel

Bicchoo Ka Khel is an upcoming crime thriller series by ZEE5. The official description about the movie on ZEE5 reads as, “What happens when a young student loses his father to a cover-up? Can he find it in himself to forget the past and move on, or is revenge the only thing that can give him some peace of mind?” Divyenndu, Anshul Chauhan, Mukul Chadda, and Satyajit Sharma will be seen in pivotal roles in the series. The web series is directed by Ashish Shukla. Bicchoo Ka Khel trailer was released recently and has been earning praises from the audience and critics alike. Fans Divyenndu AKA Munna Bhaiya from Mirzapur are eager to see him on their screens again. Here is a look at the Bicchoo Ka Khel trailer.

