What Time Does 'Live Telecast' Release On Disney Plus? Know All Details

Actress Kajal Aggarwal marks her debut into the horror genre with the upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series Live Telecast. Ever since its trailer launch, the series has been the talk of the town. The actress has managed to maintain the hype by letting fans in on her experience of working on the series and by teasing about the movie's plot on her social media handles every now and then. Find out Live Telecast release date and time and what to expect from it.

What time does Live Telecast release on Disney Plus?

After a short hiatus from the screens owing to her wedding, Kajal has returned with a string of different exciting projects, Live Telecast being the first in line. Live Telecast releases on Friday, February 12, 2021, on Disney Plus Hotstar. The series follows a ground of coworkers who are determined to create a superhit show. Upon hearing about a supposedly haunted house, the crew decide to shoot a horror show there. During the shooting process, they slowly take notice of the eerie things happening around them and ultimately find themselves trapped in a house that is controlled by supernatural forces. The Tamil series will also star Vaibhav Reddy and Ananidhi as Kajal's colleagues. Since the Indian Cinema's history at creating horror movies have only been scoffed at till now, Live Telecast sees high expectations from fans.

Director Venkat Prabhu revealed in his official statement that he wanted the audience to see a different shade of Kajal. Since she is always known to play bubbly and lively characters, her strong and boss-like presence in this series will truly be a revelation for the audience. Kajal added to it by saying that she could push the envelope and explore such roles only because of OTT. It was also revealed in the statement that the show had been entirely shot at director Venkat's friend's house, which is completely isolated and located at the top of the hills. Kajal confessed that she had a hard time filming the series and couldn't sleep the entire shooting process because of her fear of ghosts.

