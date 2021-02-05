'Zombie Reddy' Movie Review: Netizens Give A Thumbs Up To The Telugu Action-horror Film

Zombie Reddy is one of the latest Telugu movies that hit the theatres on February 5, 2021. The Telugu movie is an action-horror film starring Sajja Teja, Anandhi, Harsha Vardhan and many other talented actors. Many of the viewers have already watched it in the theatre and have begun expressing their honest views about the movie on Twitter. So, let’s glance through some of the audience reactions to the film along with more details about Zombie Reddy cast.

Zombie Reddy review

Zombie Reddy plot

Zombie Reddy hit the theatres today and received comparatively positive reviews from the audiences. The movie is partially based on the COVID-19 pandemic issue that illustrated bloody chaos of zombies in entire India and set up in the Kurnool backdrop. The Zombie Reddy plot involves the havoc of people who turn into zombies after getting coronavirus vaccination and they further try to infect other people by biting them.

Zombie Reddy cast

Zombie Reddy cast includes some of the most talented actors from the industry namely Sajja Teja, Anandhi, Harsha Vardhan, Daksha Nagarkar, Raghu Babu, Hari Teja, Prudhvi Raj, Getup Srinu, Raghu Karumanchi, Annapoorna, Vitta Mahesh, Priya, Vinay Varma and a few more. Directed by Prasanth Varma, the movie is the first zombie film of Telugu cinema.

Zombie Reddy movie trailer

Zombie Reddy review: Twitter reactions

Twitter was completely swamped with posts about people sharing their views about the movie as they came out of the theatres. Many of the audience took to their Twitter handles and stated how they thought that the first half of the movie was quite unengaging and boring while the second half was mind-blowing and overall gave it a thumbs-up and mentioned how others must go and watch it with their families. Some of the other Twitteratis stated how it took a while to set up the story in the beginning but as the zombie drama came out in full force, it completely worked for them. Another Twitterati stated how it was a total blend of commercial cinema with zombies and great comedy. Overall, the movie received positive reviews from the netizens and is being loved by the audiences. Let’s have a look at what is the Zombie Reddy review:

#Zombiereddy has a good premise. Things start slow but pick up in the 2nd half. @tejasajja123 makes good debut @DakshaOfficial and @anadhiactress do well. Getup Sreenu was impressive@PrasanthVarma taking is fun. a decent watch



My review @123telugu https://t.co/LfNYu8xA2q pic.twitter.com/XLTk5kV9bw — A V A D (@avadsays) February 5, 2021

#ZombieReddy review:



With a boring first half and superb second half... Zombie reddy is a decent one time watch, families will enjoy this



Recommended 👍👍👍 — Popcorn telugu (@popcorn_telugu) February 5, 2021

#ZombieReddyreview bagundi ani talk..mainly second half good anta..waiting to watch this weekend..😍..zombie concept first time in telugu..handled good antunnaru..👍 — ch sudheer (@sudheer_4Nag) February 5, 2021

#ZombieReddy #ZombieReddyreview

A enjoyable entertainment movie and worth to watch it and guys good movie🥰✌and superb movie.. Tej acting superb 💯.congratulations to whole team and direction is very good #PrashanthVarma @DakshaOfficial — Revanth Yadav (@Revanth42677999) February 5, 2021

Zombie First Half



Simply Awesome 😁🤐



Emo Anukunna Mamuluga Ledhu 👈🙏@tejasajja123 🙏Super Movie Anna 😍#ZombieReddyreview — పవనిజం™ 🔥😎 (@VineethPSPK) February 5, 2021

Now a days public mainly prefers Entertainment & Thrills..#ZombieReddy is Full of Entertainment & Thrills..With no noted release this week #ZombieReddy is a Sureshot Blockbuster..Rating 3.5/5 🔥🔥🔥 — VakeelSaab26 (@VakeelSaab26) February 5, 2021

Really fuuuuuntastic movie

One man show @tejasajja123 brother u have a great future a head

and the main asset the film @PrasanthVarma garu#ZombieReddy #Congrats whole team #Zombie pic.twitter.com/bZJcOuhpJs — jr NTR 🧢 (@MSjtarak9999) February 5, 2021

