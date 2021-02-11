What Time Does 'Hate By Dani Rovira' Release On Netflix? Know All Details

At a time when cinema is constantly seesawing between artistic movies and big-budget commercial flicks, stand up shows are a breather to have culminated in the land of OTT. Netflix is the biggest investor in this genre with more than 30 originals already in the library. Joining the Netflix family next is Dani Rovira, an eminent Spanish actor who recently ventured into comedy and is now coming with his own special. Read on to know Hate by Dani Rovira release date and time on Netflix.

What time does Hate by Dani Rovira release on Netflix?

Hate by Dani Rovira premieres on Friday, February 12, 2021. Although stand-ups are usually quick to dissuade from the pivotal theme and end up tackling several issues collectively, Dani Rovira's special is said to focus on the topic of "hate". The Netflix description suggests that the comedian is going to take the special live from his hometown of Málaga and will reflect on human beings’ tendency to hate anything and everything. The viewers are expecting to see the actor in his full form as he hilariously presents his preposterous and unfiltered views on social media and today’s human beings. The special seems to have been shot newly and amidst the pandemic as seen from the glimpses of the audience wearing masks in the trailer.

Who is Dani Rovira?

Dani Rovira is a hugely popular actor in Spanish cinema, his most notable role being in Spanish Affair that had broken all the box office records and went onto become the second biggest hit in Spain after Avatar. With a record-breaking movie as his debut, the actor sure enjoyed a promising career thereafter. But the film that actually propelled him to stardom was the sequel of the same, Spanish Affair 2, which went onto garner worldwide attention. As of now, Rovira is multitasking with his stand-up specials around the country as well as by being a regular in the television show, La Resistencia. The star is also preparing for his big Hollywood break with the upcoming film Jungle Cruise, alongside Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

