What Time Does 'Nadiya Bakes' Release On Netflix? Know All Details

Netflix is off to a promising start with a bunch of different releases rounding about several genres. Nadiya Hussain rose to fame after bagging the first place on BBC's The Great British Bake Off. Since then, there's no stopping her as she has gone onto star in multiple cookery projects and is now slated to have her own big release on Netflix. This is not her first time being associated with Netflix though, as her hugely successful series Nadiya's Time to Eat had also seen a release on Netflix last year. She's back to teaching her fans the cooking basics, but this time on her 'first true love' i.e. baking. Let's find out what time does Nadiya Bakes release on Netflix.

What time does Nadiya Bakes release on Netflix? Nadiya Bakes Release Date and Time

Netflix seems to have come prepared for Valentine's week with its back-to-back releases of romcoms and drool-worthy cookery shows. The Nadiya Bakes series also gets Valentine's release with its official premiere date being Friday, February 12, 2021. As seen from the trailer, Nadiya invites aspiring bakers to join her in learning a bunch of dessert recipes, starting from the simplest ones to the ones with gourmet stature. From fresh bread to baklavas and tiramisu, Nadiya is seen adding her magic touch to all the favourite dishes. A group of other pastry chefs and baker friends from around the world will also be joining Nadiya to showcase their special treats and teach them to the world.

"There will be bakes for every occasion," Nadiya promised in the trailer. Many fans have since celebrated her comeback and appreciated her journey from being a stay-at-home mother to now being a household name across the world. Apart from starring in an array of cookery projects, Nadiya has also invested in writing a memoir called Finding My Voice where she let fans in on the memories and experiences that have shaped her into being the role-model that she is today. Her docuseries called The Chronicles of Nadiya had also become the talk of the town upon release.

