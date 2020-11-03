What Time Does 'Love & Anarchy' Release On Netflix? See Details Here

During the lockdown, Netflix has managed to keep its viewers entertained with a wide variety of shows and movies. The streaming service giant is now all set to release a new Netflix original, Love & Anarchy for the users worldwide. As Love & Anarchy release date is coming close, a lot of people have been wondering about its release time. For all the people who are curious to know about the Love & Anarchy release date and time, here is everything you need to know about it.

'Love & Anarchy' release date

Love & Anarchy series on Netflix will be releasing on November 4, 2020. This means that the show will be premiering for viewers on Wednesday. The Netflix subscribers from all over the world can watch Love & Anarchy on Netflix from Wednesday.

What time does 'Love & Anarchy' release on Netflix?

Love & Anarchy release time on Netflix is expected to be at 12 AM on November 4, 2020, as per the Pacific Time. There has been no official announcement regarding the Love & Anarchy release time. However, the show is expected to follow the same pattern of release time like other shows on Netflix. Viewers of Netflix in India can watch the show from 12.30 PM on Wednesday. According to the Eastern Time, the show will be available to stream at 3 AM on November 4, 2020. For the Australian viewers, the show will be available to watch from 6 PM on Wednesday. The British audience can stream the documentary series from 8 AM on Wednesday.

About 'Love & Anarchy'

Love & Anarchy is a Swedish Netflix series which follows the story of a married consultant and a young IT techie. The romantic dramedy series is expected to be around eight episodes. The plot of Love & Anarchy on Netflix revolves around these two central characters who subtly flirt with each other. They both get involved in a game that provokes them to do something challenging that questions societal norms. However, the game gets complex over time and the consequences also grow beyond proportions. Love & Anarchy cast features Ida Engvoll and Björn Mosten in the lead roles. The trailer of the series was released three weeks ago and was received well by users all over the world. Here is a look at the Love & Anarchy series trailer.

