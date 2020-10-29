What Time Does 'Kaali Khuhi' Release On Netflix? Check Release Date And Time

Netflix is coming up with numerous horror movies this Halloween. Among them, Kaali Khuhi has been making headlines for its stellar star cast and engaging storyline. It features Shabana Azmi, Leela Samson, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in the lead roles. The horror mystery flick revolves around the life of a 10-year-old girl, Shivangi, who needs to save her village from the curse of a restless spirit. Moreover, the place has a brutal history of female infanticide. This Terrie Samundra- directorial, which is set against the backdrop of a Punjab village, is known for its dark tone. Here we have mentioned details about Kaali Khuhi release date, time, and further information that you must check out right away.

What time does Kaali Khuhi release on Netflix?

Kaali Khuhi release date

The makers had earlier announced Kaali Khuhi's release date as October 30, 2020, Friday. So, the horror mystery movie will premiere on this day on the online streaming platform. Check out details about Kaali Khuhi's release time on Netflix below.

Kaali Khuhi release time

Apart from the Kaali Khuhi release date, fans have been wondering what time does Kaali Khuhi release on Netflix. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the same. But interested fans can turn on the notification about the updates for Kaali Khuhi's release time on the OTT platform. So, they will know whenever it comes out.

Though there has been no revelation of Kaali Khuhi's release time, fans can expect it to release at midnight Pacific Time in the United States as per Netflix HQ in San Francisco. According to a report by HITC, if this remains true, the movie will premiere at different times in various parts of the world. Among them, India will probably witness its release at 12: 30 pm on Friday. Check out the official trailer of Kaali Khuhi on Netflix below:

Kaali Khuhi on Netflix cast

Check out the main stars and their characters in this Terrie Samundra movie.

Shabana Azmi as Satya Maasi

Sanjeeda Sheikh as Priya

Riva Arora as Shivangi

Satyadeep Misra as Darshan

Leela Samson as Dadi

