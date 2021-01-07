What Time Does 'Lupin' Release On Netflix? Know About 'retelling Of Classic French Story'

Netflix France has come up with an interesting retelling of a classic French story. The new Netflix series is about the life of Arsène Lupin. He was regarded as a gentleman thief and a master of disguise. Netflix is releasing season 1 of the show soon in January itself. The Season 1 would have 10 episodes directed by Marcela Said, Ludovic Bernard, Louis Leterrier. Read on to know "What time does Lupin release on Netflix?"

ALSO READ| What Time Does 'Surviving Death' Release On Netflix? Details About The Upcoming Docuseries

What time does Lupin release on Netflix?

Lupin release date 2020 is scheduled for January 8, 2020. The streaming service platform Netflix usually premieres all its movies and shows at midnight according to the Pacific Time. Following the same pattern, Lupin release time is also expected to be at midnight according to PT on January 8, 2021. The Indian users of Netflix will be able to watch Lupin series on Netflix from 1.30 PM on Friday. However, the Netflix users in France can see the show on January 8 after 2 am itself.

ALSO READ| Jitendra Kumar Roped In By Netflix For A Sports Drama Opposite Arushi Sharma?

Lupin on Netflix

Lupin series is a crime drama show. The story of the show is based on the character named Arsène Lupin. The character first came into existence when French writer Maurice Leblanc wrote short stories back in 1905, The short stories were featured in the French magazine at that time called "Je sais tout."

Since then the character of Lupin has featured in a total of 17 novels as well as 39 short stories, plus many more books by other writers as well. Netflix synopsis says "Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family."

The French series' episodes would be available all at once where the users can see all the 10 episodes one by one. Lupin cast includes French actor and writer Omar Sy, who would play the role of Assane Diop. Omar Sy is known for his roles in The Untouchables, Jurassic World and X-Men: Days of Future Past as well.

The other main role is portrayed by Vincent Londez from Night, Public Enemy and Missions fame, who portrays as Capitaine Romain Laugier. Lupin cast also includes Shirine Boutella, Nicole Garcia, Antoine Gouy, Clotilde Hesme, Hervé Pierre and Ludivine Sagnier.

ALSO READ| Tillotama Shome-starrer 'Sir' To Release On Netflix

ALSO READ| What Time Does 'Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival' Release On Netflix?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.