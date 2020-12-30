R Madhavan Reveals His Character In 'Maara' Is Pretty Much Him 'offscreen' As Well

Ever since the trailer of R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath's upcoming Tamil web film titled Maara has been released, it has been making headlines for several reasons. The film is a romantic drama and is slated to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 8, 2020. However, did you know that Maara is a remake of 2015's Malayalam film Charlie? In an interview with DTNext, Madhavan, who plays the titular role in the Tamil film, said that although it is adapted from Charlie, Maara is not a frame-to-frame remake of the Malayalam film.

Madhavan talks about 'Maara', says his character is pretty much him in real-life as well

R Madhavan became the talk of the town recently when the trailer of his upcoming film Maara became an instant hit on YouTube. The film has director Dhilip Kumar at its helm while it boasts of Shraddha Srinath and Sshivada in the lead roles alongside Madhavan.

In a recent interview with DTNext, Madhavan shed some light on the Tamil romantic drama's story and set the record straight that it is not a 'frame-to-frame remake' of Charlie. He also revealed that Maara has an entirely different milieu than the Dulquer Salmaan starrer, which released in 2015.

Opening up about the plot of Maara, R Madhavan stated that the upcoming Tamil film will be like a breath of fresh air in dark times like the COVID-19 pandemic. Elaborating more about the same, he added saying the Dhilip Kumar directorial is a take on relationships, as they have gone for a toss in this era of mobile phones. He also revealed that the film will showcase how the cosmic energy will connect Maara (himself) and Paaru (Shraddha Srinath).

Furthermore, the 50-year-old also spilt the beans about the similarities between him and his character in Maara. Madhavan said that his character in the Amazon Prime Video film is pretty much him offscreen. Sharing further details, the Tanu Weds Manu actor continued saying he shares the same philosophies as Maara in real-life as well. He also revealed including things he does in real life in his upcoming film like creating an eco-friendly atmosphere for the elderly. The actor concluded stating one has to certainly work hard to create something beautiful and he believes that has happened to him with Maara.

Watch 'Maara' trailer on YouTube below:

