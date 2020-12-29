R Madhavan & Shraddha Srinath's 'Maara' Trailer Premieres, Fans Shower Love

The trailer of R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath's upcoming movie 'Maara' recently premiered on YouTube. The trailer features the actors in a dynamic plot with diverse roles. Fans have liked and added that they can't wait to see the film. Take a look:

Also Read | R Madhavan shares looks of roles that never got made, rubbishes rumours of a cameo

'Maara' Trailer

Also Read | 'Rendu' marks R Madhavan and Reema Sen's second collaboration; Read trivia

The trailer starts with a shot of Shraddha Srinath's character, who is seen travelling in South India, trying to find a man who has painted all over town. His paintings are quite lovely and Shraddha Srinath's character wants to know who this man is. A few shots later, fans see R Madhavan come into the shot and he introduces himself as the man she is looking for and his name is Maara. But Maara still does not want to showcase his identity and thus the protagonist goes on searching more about him. The movie will release on Amazon Prime on January 8, 2021.

Also Read | R Madhavan's cameo role in this movie marks his Bollywood debut, read to know

Many fans have liked the video and added positive comments as well. One fan mentioned that the movie looked magical and that he was waiting to see R Madhavan in this film. Have a look:

Pic Credit: Amazon Prime Video India's YouTube

Also Read | From 'Classmates' to Vaasthavam': Here are Prithviraj's movies with Kavya Madhavan

'Maara' Cast

The film will be directed by Dhilip Kumar and produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films. The film is based on the Malayalam film Charlie (2015). Fans will see many actors in the cast of the film, have a look:

Madhavan as Maara

Shraddha Srinath as Paaru

Sshivada

Moulee

Alexander Babu

Minon

In terms of their work, R Madhvan was last seen in the film Nishabdham (2020). The film was directed by Hemant Madhukar and co-produced by Kona Venkat and T. G. Vishwa Prasad. It cast R. Madhavan as Anthony Gonsalves, Anushka Shetty as Sakshi, Michael Madsen as Richard Dawkins & Anjali as Mahalakshmi. Fans and critics had a mixed reaction to the movie.

Shraddha Srinath was last seen in Krishna and His Leela (2020). The film cast Siddu Jonnalagadda as Krishna, Shraddha Srinath as Sathya Rao, Seerat Kapoor as Rukhsar, Shalini Vadnikatti as Radha, Viva Harsha as Harsha & Jhansi as Geetha. Fans had positive reactions to the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.