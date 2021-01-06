R Madhavan Shares 'Maara 2' Trailer With Dulquer Salmaan's Voiceover; Watch

Actor Madhavan took to Instagram to share the Maara 2 trailer with his fans and followers and what is special about it is that the trailer has a voiceover by popular actor Dulquer Salmaan. Maara 2 is an upcoming Tamil romantic film. Directed by newcomer Dhilip Kumar, Maara 2 cast includes actors like Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles and other actors like Sshivada, Moulee, Alexander Babu, and Minon playing pivotal characters as well.

Maara 2 trailer with Dulquer Salmaan's voiceover

R Madhavan is all set with his next film titled Maara 2, which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 8, 2021. The 3 Idiots actor took to Instagram to share a minute and a half long trailer of his upcoming film, which had a voiceover by popular actor Dulquer Salmaan. The voice-over of the romantic drama is in Tamil, but has English subtitles to it as well. Maddy's caption read, "Maara 2 trailer with DQ voice over. Title: Dulquer Salmaan Recites A Poetry Description: Adventure adds meaning to life, the quest to find happiness adds love to life. It's YOU who nurtures this journey... just like Maara who finds life in the smallest thing. Thank @dqsalmaan for this wonderful poetry. Meet #MaaraOnPrime on Jan 8". You can see the trailer here.

R Madhavan has around 2.7 million followers on Instagram and his latest post received more than 55k views within an hour of posting. His fans and followers bombarded the comments section with best wishes for the actor's latest venture and also commented saying that they are eagerly waiting for the film. While one follower wrote, "Awesome Maddy", another one commented saying that the trailer looks beautiful. You can see some of the comments here.

Maara 2 plot revolves around Paaru, played by Shraddha Srinath, who hears a fairy tale from a stranger as a kid. The tale is painted across the walls of a coastal town, and she goes in search of the man who painted it, Maara, portrayed by R Madhavan. Maara 2 is an adaptation of the 2015 Malayalam film titled Charlie. The music of the movie has been composed by Ghibran. Maara 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 8, 2021.

