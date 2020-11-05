What Time Does MumBhai Release On ZEE5? Know The Storyline & Cast Of The Series

The much-awaited ZEE5 crime thriller series MumBhai is set to premiere soon. Crime thrillers such as Rangbaaz on the streaming platform, entertained the Indian audiences a lot in the past. The upcoming crime drama series MumBhai chronicles around Mumbai underworld and some of its most shady personalities. The story of the show revolves around the relationship between a tough cop and a powerful criminal. The series stars an ensemble cast of some of the most talented Indian actors such as Angad Bedi, Sikander Kher and etc. Read on to find out what time does MumBhai release on Netflix:

Read | What time does Comedy Couple release on Zee5? All about the Saqib Saleem & Shweta starrer

MumBhai release date 2020

What time does MumBhai release on ZEE5?

The series will release on the streaming platform on November 6, 2020. According to a report in ZEE5.com, MumBhai release time will be on the streaming platform at 12 midnight IST. However, the timings are subject to change, hence, ZEE5 viewers can expect last-minute changes. The series will be released on both ZEE5 and AltBalaji. Once the episodes hit the platform they will be free to stream multiple times across India, as long as the viewer has an active basic subscription pack.

Read | Aamir Ali's first look from ZEE5 Original web series Naxalbari out on his Instagram

MumBhai web series on ZEE5: Here's a look at the cast

Angad Bedi plays the role of an encounter specialist and Sikandar Kher will be seen portraying the role of an underworld don. Ex-Big Boss contestant Priyank Sharma will also be a cast member on the show. Other actors seen in the lead cast are Sandeepa Dhar and Samar Khan. Aside from the lead cast MumBhai also stars Sikandar Shetty, Madhurima Roy, and Sammer Dharmadhikari.

Read | Filmyzilla leaks ZEE5's crime thriller 'Taish' on its illegal website

MumBhai Teaser

The teaser for the new ZEE 5 drama was released on October 17. The close to 1-minute video starts with a voice-over that describes how the city of Mumbai looked like in the year 1980. The video describes how crime, extortion, drugs, and underworld ruled the city. Visuals of gang wars, shooting, Bollywood scams, and other illegal activities are presented in the teaser. Later in the teaser fans are introduced to a determined and righteous cop, who decides to right all the wrongs. He is seen taking down big gangsters as he plays by his own rules.

Read | 'Taish' release date and time: What time does 'Taish release on ZEE5?

The 37-year-old actor Angad Bedi is clearly stealing the limelight with his strong role as cop Bhasker Shetty. No other key characters are introduced in the teaser. The intriguing teaser is a perfect mix of action, drama, suspense, and mystery. According to the ZEE5 website, Mum Bhai is created by Apoorva Lakhia who is known for movies such as Shootout at Lokhandwala and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.