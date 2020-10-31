Aamir Ali's First Look From ZEE5 Original Web Series Naxalbari Out On His Instagram

Ever since actor Aamir Ali announced his digital debut with ZEE5’s Naxalbari, fans and followers have been waiting for a glimpse of the actor's look and character. Yesterday, Aamir took to his social media platform to reveal his look, announcing the news to his fans the actor wrote, for Kewani – price for peace was war. He added a few hashtags and added the date November 28 in his caption.

Getting away from his boy-next-door image, Aamir Ali’s character, Keswani, looks all things mysterious making fans more intrigued & impatient for more. The enthralling series is a fictional account of the protagonist’s fightback against the red rising. Agent Raghav goes on a secret mission to cut the revival of a Naxal uprising in Gadchiroli. But the war becomes too personal as he examines. The series is shot in Goa, Naxalbari's cast includes Aamir Ali and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles along with Tina Dutta, Sreejita Dey, Satyadeep Mishra, and Shakti Anand. Naxalbari's release is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on the 28th of November.

Aamir Ali, who is an Indian television actor and also a model had his first commercial break for Bajaj Scooters. He appeared in advertising campaigns for many brands. He played roles in the movies like I Hate Luv Storys, Raakh, Anjaan, and Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai and appeared in music videos for Anuradha Paudwal - Ishq Hua and Mangal Singh - Koka Koka.

Ali also appeared in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii playing the role of Sameer Kaul. Then, he joined channel Sahara One's Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki to play the role of Saumya Parashar. He played a lead role in Kya Dill Mein Hai. He participated in Nach Baliye 3 with Sanjeeda Sheikh and they won the Nach Baliye 3 championship against Rakhi Sawant and Abhishek Avasthi. He also took part in Sony TV's reality show Power Couple with his wife, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and later appeared in the show Sarojini as Rishabh on Zee TV. He was later seen as Neil in the popular thriller series Ek Hasina Thi alongside Sajeeda Sheikh who was a leader. He played the character of Dylan Singh Shekhawat in Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls, a show which aired on &TV channel from March 2015 to October 2015.

