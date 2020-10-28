'Taish' Release Date And Time: What Time Does 'Taish Release On ZEE5?

During the lockdown, ZEE5 has managed to keep its viewers entertained with their content. Over the past few months, ZEE5 released several movies and web shows which went on to become huge hits. The OTT platform is now back with a gripping drama called Taish. Interestingly, Taish will be released as both a movie and also a web show. This interesting concept and the trailer of Taish has already made the curiosity of the fans go a notch higher. As Taish release date is coming close, a lot of people have been curious to know about the Taish release time. For all the people who are curious to know about the Taish release date and what time does Taish release on ZEE5, here is everything you need to know about it.

Taish release date

The Taish release date is going to be October 29, 2020. The thrilling action drama Taish is one of the highly anticipated movies and web shows of this year. Viewers all over the world can stream both the Taish web series and Taish movie on ZEE5 from tomorrow, i.e. October 29, 2020.

Also Read | Harshvardhan Rane Talks About Acceptance In Bollywood And More Ahead Of 'Taish' Release

Also Read | Taish Actor Saurabh Sachdeva Heaps Praises On Producer Bejoy Nambiar And Co-stars

What time does Taish release on ZEE5

Taish release time on ZEE5 is likely to be at midnight on October 29. There has been no official announcement regarding the Taish release time from the makers, but generally, all the shows and movies on ZEE5 are released on the streaming platform at 12 midnight IST. Therefore, Taish is also expected to follow the same pattern and both the Taish web series and Taish movie on ZEE5 will be premiering at midnight on October 29.

Also Read | Pulkit Samrat Poses As A "Man-nequin" In A New BTS Video From The Sets Of 'Taish'

Also Read | Ankur Rathee Spills The Beans About His Experience In Pulkit Samrat's 'Taish'

About Taish

The trailer of Taish released on October 15, 2020. The action-thriller is helmed by renowned filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar. The plot of Taish revolves around two friends and how their lives take an unexpected turn when a past secret comes back to haunt them. This triggers a chain of violent events. The series and movie feature Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, Kriti Kharbanda, and Sanjeeda Sheikh in the lead roles. Harshvardhan Rane has done a brilliant job as the hot-headed hitman. Pulkit’s character is of a carefree man while Jim Sarbh grabs attention as the suave charmer with a dark past. The series consists of six episodes.

Image Credits: Pulkit Samrat Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.