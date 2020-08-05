What Time Does 'Pareeksha' Release On Zee5? Read Details About Prakash Jha's Next Here

During the current lockdown, a lot of movies has opted for a digital premiere. Following the footsteps, Prakash Jha’s upcoming directorial Pareeksha – The Final Test is also gearing up for an online premiere. The movie Pareeksha – The Final Test is inspired by real-life events which throw the light on the Indian education system.

As the movie is all set to release on the OTT platform Zee5, the audience has been wondering about the Pareeksha release date 2020 and Pareeksha release time. To all the people who are still thinking about what time does Pareeksha release on Zee5, here is everything you need to know about it.

What time does Pareeksha release on Zee5?

Filmmaker Prakash Jha’s directorial venture Pareeksha will be releasing on the OTT platform Zee5 tomorrow on August 6, 2020. Following the trend of all other movies on Zee5, Pareeksha release time is expected to be at midnight tonight. The recent movies like Yaara were released at midnight on Zee5, therefore, the audience can expect this gripping drama to release on Zee5 at midnight tonight.

Image Credits: Prakash Jha Productions Instagram

Prakash Jha on Pareeksha - The Final Test

In a recent interview with The Hindu, Prakash Jha revealed few details about Pareeksha - The Final Test. Prakash Jha said that his next movie Pareeksha is a very personal story. He added that the movie is engaging and will manage to strike a chord with the audience. A few days back, in an interview with the same media outlet, the director had revealed that the film is inspired by IPS officer Shri Abhayanand’s life experiences whose efforts to educate poor children in various villages of Bihar inspired him to make Pareeksha - The Final Test.

About Pareeksha - The Final Test

The movie Pareeksha - The Final Test is written produced and directed by veteran filmmaker Prakash Jha. Pareeksha cast features several talented actors like Priyanka Bose, Adil Hussain and Sanjay Suri in key roles. The film is expected to be a take on the Indian education system. As the Indian government announced the new education policy of India, the movie could not have been releasing at a better time. The movie follows the story of a rickshaw puller from Bihar and his son. His biggest dream is to provide quality education to his son but it is a tough ride for the determined father. Pareeksha - The Final Test had its premiere at the International Film Festival of India in the year 2019.

