Prakash Jha Talks About His Upcoming Venture 'Pareeksha', Calls It A Very Personal Story

Prakash Jha, who last directed Priyanka Chopra starrer Jai Gangaajal, is now set to release his big venture Pareeksha: The Final Test. The movie featuring Priyanka Bose, Adil Hussain and Sanjay Suri is all set to premiere on August 6, 2020, on the streaming platform ZEE5. In a recent interview with The Hindu, Prakash Jha revealed a few things about his upcoming directorial venture. Keep reading to know more.

ALSO READ: Sanjay Suri Mourns His Father's Death, Talks About How He Was Shot 30 Years Ago

Prakash Jha on Pareeksha

The National Award-winning filmmaker, who has directed movies like Rajneeti, Aarakshan, and many more, is now gearing up for his upcoming film, Pareeksha: The Final Test. Talking about the movie in the same interview, Prakash Jha said that his next movie Pareeksha is a very personal story. He added that the movie is engaging and will manage to tug at the heartstrings of the audience.

The film has a father, a rickshaw walla, who doesn’t understand what the education system is. But, he has a dream that his son too should go to the same school as the rich kids. However, he makes mistakes and takes a path that is irreversible in the course of it, the director further added.

ALSO READ: Prakash Jha, Adil Hussain Talk About Their Film 'Pareeksha' And Importance Of Education

Apart from this, a few days back, in an interview with the same media outlet, the director revealed that the film is inspired by IPS officer Shri Abhayanand’s life experiences. He further added that IPS officer Shri Abhayanand’s effort to educate poor children in various villages of Bihar inspired him to make Pareeksha: The Final Test. He also said that after hearing the story, he was compelled to tell it to the world.

About Pareeksha

Pareeksha: The Final Test deals with education and is inspired by a true story. The movie deals with a poor man’s unbridled desire to provide his son with the best knowledge and opportunities on par with those that children from elite families are provided with. Pareeksha: The Final Test had its premiere at the International Film Festival of India in the year 2019, and is set to stream on Zee5 from August 6, 2020.

ALSO READ: 'Churails' Becomes The First Pakistani Original Series To Premiere On ZEE5 In August 11

ALSO READ: Adil Hussain Shares Teaser Of 'Star Trek: Discovery', Plays A Prominent Character

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.