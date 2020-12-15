What Time Does 'Run On' Release On Netflix? Know Date And Time

Among various releases on the OTT platform Netflix this December, K-drama Run On has garnered a lot of attention. The Lee Jae Hoon-directorial will air on the cable network in South Korea before premiering on Netflix. Recently, the makers of the series have confirmed the Run On Release Date 2020. So, we have mentioned everything that you need to know about the Run On Release Date 2020, time, cast members, and the plot. Check out further details below:

What time does 'Run On' release on Netflix?

Netflix 'Run On' series release date

Fans have been wondering about the Run On release date 2020 and time. Before the end of 2020, the show will mark its premiere on the digital streaming service. According to What’s On Netflix, Run On release date 2020 is December 16, 2020, Wednesday. Additionally, there will be 16 episodes of Run On. The new ones will stream every Wednesday and Thursday on Netflix before the series finale on February 4, 2021. Moreover, each episode will reportedly run for around 70 minutes. Check out further details about Run On release time:

Netflix 'Run On' series release time

Interested viewers, who have a paid subscription of Netflix, will be able to watch Run On on the platform. The makers of the show have not revealed its release time. So, fans can click on the bell icon on Netflix app to update them when it releases.

Netflix 'Run On' series plot

Run On revolves around the life of sports agent Ki Sun Gyeon, who was once a sprinter for the South Korean National team. However, due to a legal case, he had to quit. Meanwhile, Oh Mi-Joo gets excited seeing her name for the first time in the movie’s end credits. It tells the love story of the duo, who slowly get attracted to each other. Here is everything to know about the show cast:

Netflix 'Run On' series cast

Im Si-wan as Gi Sun-gyeom

Shin Se-kyung as Oh Mi-joo

Choi Soo-young as Seo Dan-ah

Kang Tae-oh as Lee Young-hwa

Park Yeong-gyu as Gi Jung-do[5]

Cha Hwa-yeon as Yook Ji-Woo

Lee Jung-ha as Kim Woo-shik[6]

Lee Bong-ryun

