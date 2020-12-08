What Time Does Cyberpunk 2077 Come Out? Get Global Unlock Time List

The Cyberpunk 2077 launch date is finally out and it is going to come on December 10, 2020. However, many players are still sceptical as the game keeps on getting postponed. With so many leaks coming out, CD Projekt Red has cleared the Cyberpunk 2077 release time as per the region. If you have been wondering about what time does Cyberpunk 2077 come out, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay Leaked Online; Here's How The Early Game Looks Like

What time does Cyberpunk 2077 come out?

Cyberpunk 2077 is finally coming out and the timings have been released by the developers. However, the preloads for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC are live as of Monday that is December 7, on the Epic Games Store, GOG.com, and Steam. The global unlock times for Cyberpunk 2077 on PlayStation 4, Stadia, Windows PC, and Xbox One users are specified by the developer. The Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable from December 10 at 12 AM GMT (December 10, 5:30 AM IST or December 9, 7 PM EST). The PS4 and Xbox One versions will be playable on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, respectively, through backward compatibility. Below is the list of the global Cyberpunk 2077 release time as per the regions specified by CD Projekt Red, have a look.

Also Read | Boat Watch Enigma price, features & more; Know all details here

Global unlocks times for Cyberpunk 2077 by CD Projekt Red

North America Los Angeles - Dec. 9, 4 PM PST Mexico City - Dec. 9, 6 PM CST New York - Dec. 9, 7 PM EST

South America Bogota - Dec. 9, 7 PM. COT Brazil - Dec. 9, 9 PM BRT

Europe/Western Asia London - Dec. 10, 12 AM GMT Paris - Dec. 10, 1 AM CET Warsaw - Dec. 10, 1 AM CET Moscow - Dec. 10, 3 AM MSK Istanbul - Dec. 10, 3 AM TRT Dubai - Dec. 10, 4 AM GST

Africa Cairo - Dec. 10, 2 AM EET Johannesburg - Dec. 10, 2 AM SAST

Eastern Asia Beijing - Dec. 10, 8 AM CST Singapore - Dec. 10, 8 AM SGT Seoul - Dec. 10, 9 AM KST Tokyo - Dec. 10, 9 AM JST

Oceania Sydney - Dec. 10, 11 AM AEDT Wellington - Dec. 10, 1 PM NZDT



Also Read | Amazon Next Sale December 2020; Know all the details here!

Also Read | Flipkart Next Sale December 2020; Know all the details here!