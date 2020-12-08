What Time Does 'Rose Island' Release On Netflix? Here Are Details Of Rosa Based Story

Rose Island movie aka L'incredibile Storia dell Isola Delle Rose in Italian, is an Italian language comedy-drama film that is all set to be released on Netflix. The story of the 2020 released movie is based on the true story of Giorgio Rosa, and the tiny nation he actually founded in 1968.

The location was situated off the Rimini coast and it embodied and resonated with the dreams and aspirations of the people from that generation. Rose Island is slated for December 9 on Netflix. The film is directed by Sydney Sibilia, while it is produced by Matteo Rovere, while Sydney Sibilia and Francesca Manieri are credited for the screenplay of the film. Read on to know 'What time does Rose Island release on Netflix?'

What time does Rose Island release on Netflix?

Rose Island release time is like any other Netflix film which released at 12 am PT. Indian subscribers can stream Rose Island from 1.30 PM on Wednesday. As per Eastern Time, Rose Island on Netflix will be available to watch at 3 AM on December 9, 2020. For the Australian viewers, Rose Island on Netflix will be available to watch from 7 PM on Wednesday. The British audience can stream from 8 AM while viewers in Italy can watch Rose Island from 9 AM tomorrow. Subscribers of Netflix in Mexico can tune in to Netflix at 2 AM on Wednesday to watch the series.

Rose Island on Netflix

Rose Island movie is all about an idealist engineer who makes his own island and later declares it as a nation, which then catches the attention of the whole world. The Italian government then declares him as an enemy. However, the twist is to see what happens in the tiny nation after this fiasco. The story dates back to 1968 when a Bolognese engineer named Giorgio Rosa, built a floating platform of 400 metres and was located 500 metres beyond the Italian territorial border. Take a look at Rose Island cast.

Elio Germano as Giorgio Rosa

Matilda De Angelis as Gabriella

Leonardo Lidi as Maurizio Orlandini

Fabrizio Bentivoglio as Franco Restivo

Luca Zingaretti as Giovanni Leone

François Cluzet as Jean Baptiste Toma

Tom Wlaschiha as W.R. Neumann

