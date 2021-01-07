The Idhun Chronicles Part 2 is all set to be released on January 8, 2021. The anime is about a boy who fights his parents' killer as well as saves the planet. The Spanish anime is voiced in English by the cast including of actors like Michelle Jenner, Itzan Escamilla, Sergio Mur, Nico Romero, Carlos Cuevas for the lead characters. The anime is directed by Maite Ruiz De Austri. Just like the season 1, the Season 2 of the anime would also have 5 episodes all releasing at the same time on Netflix. The TV docuseries has a 5.3/10 rating on IMDb. Read on to know "What time does The Idhun chronicles season 2 release on Netflix?"

What time does The Idhun chronicles season 2 release on Netflix?

The Idhun chronicles season 2 release date 2020 is scheduled for January 8, 2021. The streaming service platform Netflix is known to premiere all its shows and movies at midnight according to Pacific Time. Following the same pattern, The Idhun chronicles season 2 release time is also expected to be at midnight according to PT on January 8, 2021. The Indian users of Netflix will be able to watch The Idhun Chronicles season 2 on Netflix from 1.30 PM on Friday.

For British viewers, The Idhun Chronicles season 2 will release on Netflix at 8 AM GMT on Friday, January 8th. For European viewers, the show will release on 9 AM CET on January 8th. For Japan viewers, the show will air 5 PM JST while for Australia viewers, the show will come at 6: 30 PM ACDT on January 8th.

The Idhun Chronicles season 2 on Netflix

The Idhun Chronicles season 2 series is a Spanish anime fantasy web series. It is produced by Zeppelin TV for Netflix and is based on The Idhún's Memories book saga written by Laura Gallego. The web series released its Part 1 on September 10, 2020. The story of the anime started with the necromancer named Ashran who causes terror to take over the planet Earth. Meanwhile, on Erath, an impulsive teenager named Jack and a spring wizard named Victoria face dangerous attacks by assassin Kirtash, who is sent by Ashran in a mission to destroy the Earth.

