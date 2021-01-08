What Time Does 'The Promised Neverland' Air? Know Details About The Show

Anime fans across the world are in for quite a treat this week, as their beloved series The Promised Neverland returns for Season 2 on Japanese TV. The anime centres on a group of orphaned children who begin plotting their escape when they are exposed to the dark truths of the outside world. After just one season, the show has amassed a cult-like following and fans across the world are taking to Twitter to praise it. Read on to find out what is The Promised Neverland season 2 release date.

Oh my!!!! Eeeee! I just heard that Promised Neverland Season 2 is available for watching right now on Hulu, Funimation and eventually Netflix! pic.twitter.com/nQAPU3iRiF — Yoshee⚡Commissions Open Soon⚡ (@StoveandYoshi) January 8, 2021

I hope Netflix will air The Promised Neverland Season 2 too. 🙏 — jai (@yeschanuyaaa) January 6, 2021

Just watched half of The Promised Neverland on Netflix and it's already one of the best anime I've ever seen. It's truly art. 10/10 would recommend it to anyone. — CrypticBoss (@CrypticBoss) January 5, 2021

Studying if to watch the promised neverland season 2 now or wait till Netflix gets it in the summer 🤔 — Stefon (@StefonS868) January 6, 2021

The Promised Neverland season 2 release date

Like many anime series, The Promised Neverland‘s release date depends on the country the audiences are streaming the show from. In Japan, The Promised Neverland Season 2 debuted at midnight JST today, January 7. According to a report in HITC, the anime debuted at various times for international audiences yesterday, January 6, 2021.

What time does The Promised Neverland air?

The report also reveals that Promised Neverland Season 2 Episode 1 debuted at 10 a.m. ET, on Wednesday, January 6 on the website, Funimation. However, the anime show is still not available on the website yet, but as of press time, the Season 2 premiere is not available on the streaming service’s website. On Funimation’s website, it says that Promised Neverland Season 2 will be available to stream next Wednesday, January 13 at 10 a.m. ET, which seems like a more reliable date for fans.

Where to watch The Promised Neverland?

The Promised Neverland Season 2 will be available to stream on Funimation. Hulu subscribers in the United States should also be able to watch it on the streaming platform. Hulu fans won’t have to wait long for The Promised Neverland Season 2. In fact, upon some amateur sleuthing it was revealed that the first episode is already available to stream, and new episodes are expected to drop on a weekly basis. The Promised Neverland Season 2 will also stream on Crunchyroll, where Season 1 is currently available. Season 1 of the anime is also available on Netflix US.

More about 'The Promised Neverland'

A report on the anime's IMDb page reveals that The Promised Neverland is a popular manga series that has been adapted into an anime television series. It has been produced by CloverWorks and broadcast on Fuji TV's Noitamina programming block. Its first season ran for 12 episodes from January to March 2019. A second season premiered in January 2021. Given the show's rising popularity, a live-action film adaptation was released in December 2020.

