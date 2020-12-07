Lexa Anime Skin: How To Unlock The New Lexa Skin In Fortnite Season 5?

Fortnite Season 5 has arrived with a plethora of content and new features for the fans. It brings a newly designed map, NPCs, and a brand new battle pass which includes plenty of new skins and cosmetics. The Mandalorian skin has been one of the most talked-about items in the game leading up to its release along with the Baby Yoda back bling since the two were first leaked. However, there is another surprise skin in the new season that has caught the attention of many fans. The new skin has been called Lexa, and it is regarded as one of the most unique skins in the game.

New Lexa skin in Fortnite

Lexa is one of the newest skins that players can unlock in Chapter 2, Season 5. She is an anime warrior who appears to be part of a completely different universe because of her illustrated look.

How to get the Lexa anime skin in Fortnite Season 5?

If you are looking to get the new Lexa skin in Fortnite, you need to make sure that you have purchased the new Chapter 2, Season 5 Battle Pass which will cost you 950 V-bucks. However, getting the Battle Pass alone won't get you the new Lexa anime skin. You will need to grind the Battle Pass and unlock her at level 73. Players can also get the Crew Monthly Subscription pack instead of purchasing the Battle Pass.

Lexa also comes with a Hunter Protocol emote that can be unlocked once you reach level 73. With the help of this emote, players can choose to switch between her impressive skin styles during matches.

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is currently in its first week, with Week 2 challenges set to go live on servers in the next few days. The first batch of Fortnite Season 5 challenges are still live, allowing fans to complete the various quests and challenges. Completing these challenges will allow fans to earn XP and level up their new Battle Pass. The online multiplayer game is available across various platforms including the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android.

