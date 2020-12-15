What Time Does 'The Ripper' Release On Netflix? About The Miniseries On Yorkshire Ripper

Netflix's miniseries The Ripper is all set to be released on the OTT platform. People from all over the world can tune in to Netflix from tomorrow i.e. Wednesday, December 16 and watch the series on their devices. Any user with an active subscription of Netflix can watch the miniseries on their device. The Ripper is a four-part series and could be watched on Netflix from December 16, 2020. Read on to know 'What time does The Ripper release on Netflix?'

What time does 'The Ripper' release on Netflix?

The Ripper release date 2020 falls on December 16. The Ripper release time is the same as the other Netflix movie or show releases, i.e. 12 am PT. Subscribers of Netflix in Mexico can tune in to Netflix at 2 AM on Wednesday to watch The Ripper miniseries on Netflix. Indian subscribers can stream the show from 1.30 PM on Wednesday. As per Eastern Time, The Ripper would be available to watch at 3 AM on December 16, 2020. The British audience can stream the series from 8 AM. The Netflix trailer describes the plot of the series quoting "For five years, between 1975 to 1980, the Yorkshire Ripper murders cast a dark shadow over the lives of women in the North of England. 13 women were dead and the police seemed incapable of catching the killer."

'The Ripper' on Netflix

The Ripper series is based on a true-crime incident that occurred in West Yorkshire and Manchester. The killings occurred between 1975 and 1980 and the culprit was a man named Peter William Sutcliffe. The man was convicted of killing 13 women and attempting to murder 7 others during this time. He was known as the Yorkshire Ripper as an allusion to "Jack the Ripper". The Netflix series is told through a series of interviews with investigators, journalists, and survivors. He was sentenced to life imprisonment, however, he recently passed away on 13 November 2020 at the age of 74. The manhunt of Sutcliffe was one of the most expensive manhunts in British history and the West Yorkshire police were heavily criticised due to their failure to catch Sutcliffe even though they had interviewed him 9 times in the 5-year course of their investigation.

