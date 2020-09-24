What Time Does 'The School Nurse Files' Release On Netflix? Find Details Here

The School Nurse Files season 1 on Netflix is finally releasing after a wait of almost two years, as per reports. The mini web show has been facing OTT release delays, the reasons for which are unknown. The web-show tells the tale of a nurse who can see a different world alongside her normal ‘nurse-life’ She knows that only she can solve the problems as no one else believes her. The story finds an interesting turn when the male lead opens a forbidden portal to the mischievous little creatures made of jelly. If one has been curious about, ‘What time does The School Nurse Files release on Netflix?’, then read on-

What time does The School Nurse Files release on Netflix?

The mini web-series has six episodes which will be about sixty minutes long as per the official website of Netflix. The drama is a comedy, fantasy genre and can be enjoyed by people of all age. The drama must be available for people in India to stream by this week of September. The School Nurse Files release time is expected to be at 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET. For the Indian audience, The School Nurse Files season 1 on Netflix release time is expected to be around 12:30 pm IST on September 25, 2020. The audience can catch up on the fun, mysterious storyline of the series on the said date. However, the timings are subject to change if there are any last-minute changes by the streaming giant.

Also Read | What Time Does Cobra Kai Release On Netflix? All About 'The Karate Kid' Spin-off Series

The School Nurse Files release date 2020

The Netflix original will be available to stream soon. The drama was announced to be part of Netflix in December 2018. However, it is releasing in September as per reports in What's on Netflix website. The School Nurse Files release date 2020 is of September 25. It can be watched with the basic subscription package.

Also Read | What Time Will PUBG Be Banned In India? Controversial Game's Run Comes To A Close

The School Nurse Files season 1 on Netflix cast members

Jung Yu-mi is essaying the role of Ahn Eun-young who is a school nurse in the reel story. She can see Jellies, which is invisible to others. She constantly tries to fight these jellies off which are indirectly considered as ‘greed’ as per a report in Soompi. Nam Joo-hyuk is essaying the role of Hong In-Pyo in the reel story. He is a classical Chinese teacher who mistakenly opens the portals for the ‘greed jellies’ to come out. Lee Joo-young is essaying the role of Han Ah-Reum. Teo Yoo will be in the shoes of Mekenzie, an English teacher in the school. Apart from them, the supporting cast also includes Choi Joon-young essaying Kim Kang-sun. She is Eun-young's middle school classmate and a friend in the series.

Watch the trailer of The School Nurse Files season 1 2020

Also Read | What Time Does Love Guaranteed Release On Netflix? About The Damian Wayans Jr-starrer

Also Read | What Time Does Cobra Kai Release On Netflix? All About 'The Karate Kid' Spin-off Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.