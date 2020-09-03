What Time Will PUBG Be Banned In India? Controversial Game's Run Comes To A Close

Mobile gamers were taken aback with the announcement of PUBG mobile India getting banned from the country. The decision has been taken amid the ongoing tensions between China and India at Ladakh. However, since the ban, the game has continued to stay on the Google Play Store/ Apple App Store and the servers have remained online as players are having their 'one last ride' moments with PUBG Mobile. Read below to know when the game will be going off the radar.

Also read: Can We Play PUBG After Ban? Know How To Access The Battle Royale Game

At what time will PUBG get banned?

Image courtesy - PUBG Mobile official Twitter

The ban on PUBG Mobile along with 118 other Chinese applications was announced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology on September 2, 2020. If the recent ban follows suit of the previous ban of over 50 apps in June 2020, then PUBG Mobile should be ideally going off Indian servers by the midnight of September 3, 2020. The game is expected to go off charts from Google Play Store and Apple's App Store as the servers go offline for Indian players. This is subjected to changes as the government did not provide the actual method of how it will be instating the ban on the applications.

Also read: India banning PUBG among 118 Chinese apps triggers US call to 'freedom loving countries'

In an official statement released by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology stated that it has 'received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India'.

PUBG Mobile has major connections with China since its mobile developers are from that country. However, avid fans of the game may not have to worry much as they can easily access the game on PC, PS and Xbox platforms. As of now, the PUBG mobile will stay in troubled waters as the controversial game always has in India. Be it deeming the game to be addictive or downright destructive for mental health, PUBG Mobile has been alleged at various instances during its infamous run in the country which has now seemingly come to a close.

Also read: Why has India banned PUBG? Salvo against the controversial game explained

Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India



PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Also read: Why is PUBG still working? Here's why the popular gaming app was banned