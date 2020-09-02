What Time Does Love Guaranteed Release On Netflix? About The Damian Wayans Jr-starrer

Netflix has been releasing a series of romcoms during the lockdown including movies like The Kissing Booth 2, The Lovebirds and Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga along with many others. The streaming giant Netflix is back with another feel-good romantic comedy featuring Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr titled Love Guaranteed. The movie is produced by Rachel Leigh herself. Read on to find about the plot of the story, the main cast and its release date.

The movie Love Guaranteed will see a story of a lawyer named Susan who takes up a high paid case from Nick to save her law firm. However, this new client is a charming lad who wants to sue a dating website that guarantees love. The case is as weird as it sounds but the pair start to develop feelings between each other as well. The film also stars Austin Powers fame Heather Graham as well. Love Guaranteed is directed by Mark Steven Johnson. The movie is all about finding love and is described as a feel-good film by Netflix.

A new Rachael Leigh Cook rom-com is on the way, and really, what more do you need to know?



LOVE, GUARANTEED, also starring Damon Wayans Jr. and Heather Graham, is on Netflix globally 3 September. pic.twitter.com/yKJ3qzAmNX — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) August 4, 2020

ALSO READ| 'Game Of Thrones' Writers David Benioff & Dan Weiss Lock In A New Project With Netflix

Love Guaranteed release date

Love Guaranteed release date has almost arrived with the romcom to release on September 3rd. The movie stars She’s All That fame Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr from the New Girl fame. Moreover, the film is directed by When in Rome fame Mark Steven Johnson. Check out the trailer of the upcoming movie.

ALSO READ| Netflix Plans To Offer Free Access To Selected Netflix Originals

Love Guaranteed on Netflix

Love Guaranteed was announced in October last year. The movie is written by Elizabeth Hackett and Hilary Galanoy, who are famous for the romcom Falling Inn Love. Love Guaranteed cast includes Rachael Leigh Cook, who is known for The Baby-Sitters Club, She's All That, and Josie and the Pussycats to name a few. She was also seen in TV series like Into the West and Perception as well. The movie also stars Damon Wayans Jr, who is famous for his role in TV series New Girl. He is also known for his roles in TV serials like Happy Endings and films Big Hero 6, How to Be Single and The Other Guys. The movie will also see the Austin Powers and The Hangover fame actor Heather Graham joining the cast of Love, Guaranteed.

ALSO READ| Jamie Foxx's Upcoming Netflix Series To Be Based On His Rapport With Daughter Corinne

ALSO READ| 'The Haunting Of Bly Manor' Teaser Trailer And Release Date On Netflix Out Now

Promo Image courtesy: Netflix Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.