'WandaVision' Has More Visual Effects Shots Than 'Avengers: Endgame,' Claims Paul Bettany

WandaVision is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus. It has Paul Bettany returning as the Vision, along with Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlett Witch, in the lead roles. The show is said to introduce a new “visionary” era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Now, Bettany disclosed that it has more VFX sequences than the much-acclaimed Avengers: Endgame.

WandaVision surpasses Avengers: Endgame in terms of VFX shots claims Paul Bettany

In a recent interview with Total Film, via GamesRadar, WandaVision actor Paul Bettany had some big claims about the series. He said that he thinks it will make everybody look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a whole new way. The actor mentioned that Marvel Studios has always taken “big swings,” but they are a really big swing. He stated that there are more VFX shots in WandaVision than they had in Avengers: Endgame and called it a big thing.

Paul Bettany is no newbie to the MCU as he has been attached with it since the beginning, first as the voice of J.A.R.V.I.S. and then as Vision. Avengers: Endgame is considered as one of the biggest superhero movies around the world for not only its stellar ensemble cast but also for its stunning visual effects. Now Bettany’s claims on WandaVision being larger than Endgame in some way has hyped several MCU fans.

Talking to the same magazine, WandaVision director Matt Shakman also gives some exciting details. He said that the show was not like other series, having six months of shooting people walking down the same hallway. The filmmaker mentioned that Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, was really clear from the start that this show would be very different, but it would also be "as Marvel as anything" else they had ever made. Shakman stated that it includes some of the “biggest set-pieces” the studios have ever done.

Kat Dennings is returning as Darcy Lewis, with Randall Park reprising Agent Jimmy Woo in WandaVision. Kathryn Hahn will make her MCU debut as the lead characters’ plucky neighbour, Agnes. Teyonah Parris will play the adult Monic Rambeau, a character that was first introduced in Captain Marvel. Consisting of nine-episodes, its plot is described as a blend of classic television and the MCU. It shows Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives – who begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The series will premiere on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.

