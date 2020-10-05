'Black Box' Movie: What Time Does The Film Release On Amazon Prime? Find Details Here

Black Box movie will soon be available to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. The film is another mystery, sci-fi thriller which tells the tale of a man suffering from memory loss. The main actor Mamoudou Athie’s character in the film undergoes an experimental treatment to solve the never-ending dilemma that comes with memory loss. Black Box release date 2020 and Black Box release time have been shared by OTT platform Amazon Prime. Read everything to know about Black Box movie.

What time does 'Black Box' release on Amazon Prime?

The mystery thriller will be about one hour and forty minutes long as per the official website of Amazon Prime. The drama is a sci-fi, chilling genre and can be enjoyed by people of all age. The drama must be available for people in India to stream by end of this week. Black Box release time is expected to be at 12:00 am PT, which is 3:00 am ET.

For the Indian audience, Black Box on Amazon Prime release time is expected to be around 8 pm IST on October 6, 2020. However, the timings are subject to change if there are any last-minute changes by the streaming giant.

Black Box release date 2020

The Amazon Prime Original will be available to stream soon. The film is a one-sit watch best suggested for a quaint afternoon. Black Box release date 2020 is of October 6, 2020. Black Box on Amazon Prime can be watched with a basic subscription of the OTT platform.

Black Box movie cast

Black Box movie is directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. who is credited with works like Born With It. The script has been penned down by Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman. The film has pivotal roles essayed by Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, Charmaine Bingwa and Troy James amid others. Jason Blum, Jay Ellis, Aaron Bergman, Lisa Bruce, Marci Wiseman, Jeremy Gold, Mynette Louie and William Marks are the producers of the film.

Amazon summarises the movie as, “After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.” Watch the trailer of Black Box movie-

Promo Image Credits: Screen Grab of Black Box movie

