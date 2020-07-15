What To Watch On Amazon Prime: 'Law', 'Absentia', And Other New Arrivals This Week

With every new month, Amazon Prime rolls out a series of new shows and films for their audience to watch. The new releases are scattered throughout the month so that the audience has something new to watch every week. From Kannada films to Spanish shows, here is everything that the OTT platform will be releasing this week. Take a look at the list to decide what to watch on Amazon Prime.

What to watch on Amazon Prime: New arrivals this week

Law

Law is directed by Raghu Samarth and stars Ragini Chandran, Mukhyamantri Chandru, Sudharani and Achyuth Kumar. Ragini will be seen essaying the lead character of Nandhini. The plot of this legal drama revolves around a law student named Nandhini who gets caught in untying a series of events to fight against injustice after a gruesome crime takes place. Amazon Prime drops this gripping Kannada movie on July 17.

Absentia Season 3

Absentia is an American thriller series that started in 2017. The latest season of the show i.e the third season will be available for streaming from July 17. An FBI agent name Emily Byrne mysteriously disappears while she is on a hunt for a serial killer and is declared dead. Years later, she is found in the woods with no memory of her past. She must now reclaim her identity and family and prove her innocence after being named the prime suspect in a series of murders.

Gujarat 11

Gujarat 11 is a sports drama that started streaming on July 14. Directed by Jayant Gilatar, it stars Daisy Shah, Miraj Joshi, Kevin Mehta, Avadh Mehta, and more. The plot of the film revolves around an ex-footballer named Divya who takes it on herself to train a team of boys from a juvenile home for a state-level championship. It follows the hardships that she has to go through to achieve her dream.

El Candidato

El Candidato is an Amazon Original series that will be available for streaming from July 17. This season of this Spanish show will revolve around a rookie CIA field operative Isabel Alfaro who gets assigned to bring down Mexico's most vicious and brilliant narco Rafael Bautista and has to work with an infamous CIA agent Wayne Addison to do so. This mission brings on a conflict with her former boyfriend who happens to be the current Mayor of Mexico City and the cleanest and most inspirational politician.

