What To Watch On Amazon Prime | Take A Look At 5 Patriotic Movies You Can Add To Your List

What to watch on Amazon Prime during the nationwide lockdown? If this question is going on in your mind, do not worry. There is a massive variety of films available on Amazon Prime, from romance and drama to action, that you can watch to spend your time. But if you are someone who enjoys patriotic films or movies based on the feeling of nationalism, we have curated a list of some patriotic movies on Amazon Prime that you can watch in the company of your family. Take a look.

Read: Akshay Kumar To Madhuri Dixit: These Actors Went Extra Mile To Ace Their Roles

Five Patriotic Movies On Amazon Prime Worth Your Time

1. The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Source: Bollyquick Instagram

One of the most underrated films of Ajay Devgn which is based on the life story of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, the movie is a must-watch patriotic movie available on Amazon Prime. This biopic takes you back in time and beautifully narrates the tale of heroes behind India's independence.

Read:'Sanju' To 'Heroine', List Of Movies That Were Written Keeping Specific Actors In Mind

2. Kesari

Source: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari is a highly recommended film for those who enjoy intense drama and action sequences. Akshay effortlessly plays the role of a Sikh, who fights against all odds for his nation's pride. The movie is an emotional ride which surely leaves you teary-eyed.

Read:'The Boys', 'The Americans' And Other Must-watch Spy Dramas On Amazon Prime Video

3. Chak De! India

Source: Anoop Paulson Instagram

There is no way we fail to mention Chak De! India when talking about patriotic movies to watch on Amazon Prime. Chak De! India is a story of India's first women's hockey team who bagged the world title, helmed by their coach. A classic YRF film which shouldn't be missed.

4. Lakshya

Source: Fans Hrithik Roshan Indonesia Instagram

Helmed by Farhan Akthar, Lakshya is a story of a young boy who finds his true calling in the Army battling the enemies. With Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead role, the story calls out to the patriot in you.

Read: Ajay Devgn Starrer 'Bhoot' Was First Offered To This Actor? Learn Interesting Trivia

5. Raazi

Source: Meghna Gulzar Instagram

According to many fans and critics, Alia Bhatt gave her career's best performance in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. Alia Bhatt essays the role of a woman who puts her life in danger to save the nation by marrying a Pakistani militant. She plays an undercover informer in the film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.