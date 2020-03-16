What To Watch On Netflix This March? Here's A List Of Series That Are Scheduled To Release

Netflix offers an array of shows and movies that deal with different genres and cohorts. The streaming app has some of the most interesting content already available on Netflix. However, there are a few must-watch shows that will be released on Netflix this month. Netflix, this month will release some of the most jaw-dropping as well as nail-biting series which are a perfect excuse to cancel all your plans for the month. Check out some of the series that will hit or has already been released on the streaming app this month.

Series to watch on Netflix

March 11: Dirty Money- Season 2

Dirty Money is a critically acclaimed series of investigative work which unfold stories of high-level scandal. With its second season, the docuseries promises a gripping ride through some of the most shockingly controversial stories of malpractices and corruption that revolve around the world of business. Dirty Money has an 8.1 stars rating on IMDb.

March 19: Feel Good

Feel Good is a Netflix original web series that revolves around a recovering addict and comedian. The series focuses on how she juggles her addiction, her work and her love life and the experiences she faces through these tough times. The series is directed by Ally Pankiw and it stars Tom Andrews, Phil Burgers, Mae Martin, among others. Fell Good also guest stars FRIENDS star, Lisa Kudrow.

March 20: She

She revolves around a female constable who is sent as an undercover cop to bust an underworld gang. She is expected to do unexplainable things and is seen rising up above her own expectations as she finds power in ways that she never expected. The Netflix original series stars Aditi Pohankar and Vijay Varma amongst others. She is directed by the ace Bollywood director Imtiaz Ali.

The English Game

The English Game is the story of the intension of football and how the game crossed the class divide. The series is based on true events and also shows how the game quickly rose to fame and become a global phenomenon. The English Game stars Joncie Elmore, Mark Fisher, Kerrie Hayes, amongst others in pivotal roles.

March 27: Maska

Maska essays the life of a young boy who comes from the family of ‘maskawala’. His dreams and aspirations to become an actor are challenged as his mother refuses to co-operate with him and support his dreams. The Netflix original series stars some of the biggest names in Bollywood including Bollywood veteran Manisha Koirala, Javed Jaffrey and Boman Irani. Maska also stars Prit Kamani, Nikita Dutta and Shirley Setia in pivotal roles.

