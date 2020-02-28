Ranbir Kapoor Movies On Netflix That You Can Watch This Weekend

Ranbir Kapoor is known for his versatile roles in various films. Fans eagerly wait for his film release and he almost always manages to impress critics with his performances. Some of Ranbir Kapoor's movies include Sanju, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rajneeti, etc. Online Platforms like Netflix also have many of Ranbir Kapoor's popular films. Below is a list of Ranbir Kapoor films that are available on Netflix and are a must-watch.

Popular Ranbir Kapoor films to watch on Netflix

READ:Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Pic With Ranbir Kapoor From 1990 & Internet Is In Awe

1) Rajneeti

Ranbir Kapoor's Rajneeti released in the year 2010 and made quite some noise back then. The film is directed by Prakash Jha and won many accolades and awards. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is about the story of Samar, the son of a political family, who goes to the USA to live with his girlfriend but comes back to politics due to his father's death.

READ:Alia Bhatt To Join Ranbir Kapoor & Amitabh Bachchan For The Last Leg Of 'Brahmastra'

2) Wake Up Sid

This is another one of the many Ranbir Kapoor movies on Netflix. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and released in 2009. It is about the story of Siddharth Mehra who is lazy, spoilt and realizes the meaning of life from Aisha. The film is still very popular and Kapoor fans are always up for watching this one.

3) Tamasha

This is another popular film on Netflix. Starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, this is one of the most loved Ranbir Kapoor movies on Netflix. The film was released in 2015 and was directed by Imtiaz Ali.

READ:'Love Is Blind' Cast, Contestants & Couples; Know All The Details Of Netflix's Dating Show

4) Sanju

This is another film of Ranbir Kapoor that is available on Netflix. Ranbir's role as Sanjay Dutt has been hugely praised by critics. The film released in 2018 and depicts the life and struggles of the renowned actor, Sanjay Dutt. Sanju was directed by Rajkumar Hirani and performed well at the box office.

READ:'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' Streams On Netflix, Leaves Overseas Audience Shocked

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.